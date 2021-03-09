Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases are stable





Pennsylvania reported new cases of 17,512 coronaviruses in the week ending Sunday, starting at 17,622 the week before the virus that causes COVID-19. Pennsylvania ranks 15th among the fastest per capita spreads of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, the United States added 420,773 reported cases of coronavirus. This is a 10.7% decrease from the previous week. Nationwide, 13 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Within Pennsylvania, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the Huntingdon, Pike, and Clearfield counties. Philadelphia County added the newest cases overall, with 2,232 cases. Allegheny County, 1,551 cases. And in Montgomery County, 1,297. Weekly cases increased in 30 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Mercer counties. >> See how your community has progressed in recent cases of coronavirus Throughout Pennsylvania, cases decreased in 32 counties, the most in Cumberland, Allegheny, and Union County. In Pennsylvania, 367 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 402 people were reported dead. In Pennsylvania, a total of 950,773 people have been coronavirus-positive and 24,334 have died from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 28,999,273 people are positive and 525,036 have died.

