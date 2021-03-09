Quinn on Nutrition: National Nutrition Month Quiz





For various reasons, I’m always happy to say goodbye in February and welcome the march towards spring. March is also the National Nutrition Month ️. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics experts will guide us towards a diet that will help you take a step forward in spring. This year’s theme is “Personalize Your Plate”. I like that. This means that you have the option of choosing a diet that meets your personal and cultural preferences, within the age group and gender recommendations. Here are some quizzes to help you think about how to make a healthier plate. 1. Here are some reliable places to get the latest recommendations on what to eat and how much to eat. a) Your beautician b) The man next door c) 2020-2025 Dietary guidelines for Americans. Answer: C. Download it for free from www.dietaryguidelines.gov/resources/2020-2025-dietary-guidelines-online-materials. 2. If you’re like 80% of Americans, your diet is scarce: a) Really good zero calorie cheesecake b) Fruits and vegetables c) High calcium foods. Answer: B and C. 3. Most Americans eat: a) Too many salads b) Too few whole grains c) Lack of fiber and too much sugar. Answer: B and C. 4. Beans, peas and lentils are unique for the following reasons: a) Count as protein and vegetables b) A zinc-rich food that can be given to 6-month-old babies. c) They are one of the best sources of fiber for your money Answer: Everything is correct! 5. Children and teens are in great need of calcium-rich foods and beverages for the following reasons: a) 90% of a girl’s lifetime bone supply will be deposited by her 18th birthday b) Boys reach 90 percent of their lifetime bone supply by the age of 20 c) Lack of calcium-rich foods in childhood and adolescence can lead to bone weakness in later years Answer: Everything is correct. 6. Folic acid (an important nutrient for beans and green leafy vegetables) and folic acid (the B vitamins found in fortified bread, cereals and dietary supplements) are important for all pregnant women. The reason is as follows. a) This vitamin deficiency can lead to serious birth defects b) Beans and green leafy vegetables make you more attractive c) Young women need sufficient amounts of this nutrient before and early in pregnancy to prevent birth defects. Answer: A and C. 7. Protein-rich foods are very important for people of all ages, especially for people over the age of 60 for the following reasons: a) Protein helps strengthen bones as well as muscles b) Elderly people prefer cookies to seafood, chicken, lean meats, eggs and soy foods c) Many older men and women do not get enough protein in their daily diet Answer: A and C. 8. This month: a) Answer questions from readers as space allows b) I don’t think it’s ridiculous to ask c) We look forward to hearing from you. Everything is correct.

