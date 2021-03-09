Know warning signs to prevent colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is a potentially fatal disease. However, lifestyle changes help prevent it, and screening can detect it early when it is small and manageable.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States. But there are steps you can take to protect yourself.

Regular screening and healthy lifestyle choices will help prevent illness altogether. When cancer develops, screening helps detect cancer early, at a time when effective treatment is much easier.

Find early

Most colorectal cancers begin with abnormal growth called polyps in the lining of the intestine. These polyps can be removed before they develop into cancer. Many early-stage colorectal cancers can also be successfully treated. According to ACS, survival is dramatically reduced when the cancer spreads to other parts of the body.

Screening is the best tool for early detection of polyps and colorectal cancer. ACS recommends that people with an average risk of colorectal cancer begin screening at age 45. Some effective options are:

• Annual stool blood test.

• Fecal DNA test every 3 years.

• Colon endoscopy every 10 years.

Your doctor can help you decide which screening program is right for you. If there are risk factors such as colorectal cancer, polyps, or a family history of inflammatory bowel disease, doctors may recommend starting screening early or screening more often.

Your doctor can also help you decide when to stop screening. For people between the ages of 76 and 85, whether or not to screen for colorectal cancer must be decided individually. Also, people over the age of 85 do not need any screening.

Prevention is the best

You can take steps to reduce your risk by making healthy lifestyle choices. The American Institute for Cancer Research recommends that:

• Limit your intake of lean meats, such as beef and mutton, to 18 ounces (cooked weight) or less per week.

• Avoid processed meats such as hot dogs, ham, bacon and sausages.

• Know the risks of alcohol. Colorectal cancer is associated with drinking.

• Maintain a healthy weight.

• Be physically active for at least 30 minutes a day.

Research continues on the role of drugs in the prevention of colorectal cancer. Several analgesics are being studied, including non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as aspirin, ibuprofen, and naproxen. According to ACS, the risk of these drugs outweighs the benefits of people at average risk of colorectal cancer. However, research on high-risk people continues.

ACS recommends that you consult your doctor before taking any medications or supplements to prevent cancer.

Do not ignore the symptoms

Some colorectal cancers cannot be prevented, but they can be treated. If you have, ACS tells your doctor to check:

• Diarrhea, constipation, or changes in bowel habits over several days.

• Cramps or stable stomach pain.

• Blood in the stool or dark, tar-like stool.

Symptoms do not necessarily mean that you have cancer, but you should always investigate. Checking them may soothe your mind or it may save your life.

Jared James, MD is a family doctor at Capital Region Physicians – Primary Care Clinic.