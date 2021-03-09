Know warning signs to prevent colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is a potentially fatal disease. However, lifestyle changes help prevent it, and screening can detect it early when it is small and manageable.
According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States. But there are steps you can take to protect yourself.
Regular screening and healthy lifestyle choices will help prevent illness altogether. When cancer develops, screening helps detect cancer early, at a time when effective treatment is much easier.
Find early
Most colorectal cancers begin with abnormal growth called polyps in the lining of the intestine. These polyps can be removed before they develop into cancer. Many early-stage colorectal cancers can also be successfully treated. According to ACS, survival is dramatically reduced when the cancer spreads to other parts of the body.
Screening is the best tool for early detection of polyps and colorectal cancer. ACS recommends that people with an average risk of colorectal cancer begin screening at age 45. Some effective options are:
• Annual stool blood test.
• Fecal DNA test every 3 years.
• Colon endoscopy every 10 years.
Your doctor can help you decide which screening program is right for you. If there are risk factors such as colorectal cancer, polyps, or a family history of inflammatory bowel disease, doctors may recommend starting screening early or screening more often.
Your doctor can also help you decide when to stop screening. For people between the ages of 76 and 85, whether or not to screen for colorectal cancer must be decided individually. Also, people over the age of 85 do not need any screening.
Prevention is the best
You can take steps to reduce your risk by making healthy lifestyle choices. The American Institute for Cancer Research recommends that:
• Limit your intake of lean meats, such as beef and mutton, to 18 ounces (cooked weight) or less per week.
• Avoid processed meats such as hot dogs, ham, bacon and sausages.
• Know the risks of alcohol. Colorectal cancer is associated with drinking.
• Maintain a healthy weight.
• Be physically active for at least 30 minutes a day.
Research continues on the role of drugs in the prevention of colorectal cancer. Several analgesics are being studied, including non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as aspirin, ibuprofen, and naproxen. According to ACS, the risk of these drugs outweighs the benefits of people at average risk of colorectal cancer. However, research on high-risk people continues.
ACS recommends that you consult your doctor before taking any medications or supplements to prevent cancer.
Do not ignore the symptoms
Some colorectal cancers cannot be prevented, but they can be treated. If you have, ACS tells your doctor to check:
• Diarrhea, constipation, or changes in bowel habits over several days.
• Cramps or stable stomach pain.
• Blood in the stool or dark, tar-like stool.
Symptoms do not necessarily mean that you have cancer, but you should always investigate. Checking them may soothe your mind or it may save your life.
Jared James, MD is a family doctor at Capital Region Physicians – Primary Care Clinic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit