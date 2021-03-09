COVID infection | Higher aerial pollen concentration correlated with increased SARS-CoV-2 infection rate





Higher air pollen concentrations correlated with increased SARS-CoV-2 infection rates | Photo courtesy of Pixabay & nbsp Washington: Researchers have reported an association between SARS-CoV-2 infection and airborne pollen levels. The global spread of COVID-19 coincided with the large seasonal peaks in pollen emissions in the Northern Hemisphere. Studies have shown that high air pollen levels may have been observed to increase SARS-CoV-2 infection rates. These results were determined by a large study conducted by an international team led by researchers at the Technische Universität München (TUM) and Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen. The findings were published in the journal PNAS. In the spring of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic outbreak appeared to coincide with the pollen season of trees in the Northern Hemisphere. These observations have led an international team of researchers to carry out extensive research. Scientists wanted to know if there was a demonstrable link between airborne pollen levels and SARS-CoV-2 infection rates. Under the leadership of lead author Athanasios Damalis, TUM’s team of directors of environmental medicine collected data on airborne pollen levels, weather conditions, and SARS-CoV-2 infection. Total number of positive tests. Their calculations also included data on population density and the effectiveness of blockade measures. 154 researchers analyzed pollen data from 130 stations in 31 countries on five continents. The team showed that pollen in the air can account for an average of 44% of fluctuations in infection rates, and humidity and temperature can play a role in some cases. During the unblocked period, infection rates were on average 4 percent higher for every 100 cubic meters of aerial pollen increased. In some German cities, concentrations of up to 500 pollen grains per cubic meter per day were recorded during the survey. This has increased the overall infection rate by more than 20%. However, in areas where blockade regulations were in force, infections averaged only half at comparable pollen concentrations. High pollen levels weaken the airway’s immune response to viruses that can cause coughing and colds. When the virus enters the body, infected cells usually deliver messenger proteins. This also applies to SARS-CoV-2. Known as antiviral interferons, these proteins signal nearby cells to strengthen antiviral defenses and keep intruders away. In addition, it activates the appropriate inflammatory response to fight the virus. However, when the pollen concentration in the air is high and the pollen particles are inhaled with the virus particles, less antiviral interferon is produced. The beneficial inflammatory response itself is also affected. Therefore, the number of respiratory illnesses may increase on days with high pollen levels. This also applies to Covid-19. It doesn’t matter if an individual is allergic to different pollen types. “Exposure to pollen in the air is unavoidable,” said Stephanie Gilles, the first author of the study. “Therefore, people in high-risk groups should be informed that high levels of airborne pollen levels lead to increased susceptibility to viral respiratory tract infections,” Gilles added. Athanasios Damialis said, “When studying the epidemic of SARS-CoV-2, environmental factors such as pollen need to be taken into account. Raising awareness of these effects prevents the effects of Covid-19 and It’s an important step to mitigate. “ Based on these results, the authors recommended that high-risk individuals use particle filter masks during the spring months when pollen levels are high. The last author and professor of environmental medicine, Claudia Traidl-Hoffmann, advised high-risk people to monitor pollen predictions over the next few months. Claudia Traidl-Hoffmann said that wearing a particle filter mask when pollen levels are high can keep both the virus and pollen away from the respiratory tract.

