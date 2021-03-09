COVID-19 vaccine and a completely avoidable tragedy for pregnant women

But there’s a more annoying reason: they Increase the cost of conducting clinical trials, Because their children need to follow up and they may push up the cost of insurance. Pharmaceutical companies are worried about facing proceedings. Meanwhile, the expert position is approaching unanimous. Universities of obstetricians and gynecologists in Australia and the United States, the Australian Infectious Disease Vaccination Special Interest Group, the National Institutes of Health, and the Comprehensive Council of International Medical Science Organizations all participated by including women in vaccine trials. I am. , And often for years. Dr. Claudia Richards inoculates healthcare professionals for COVID-19 in Brandenburg, Germany. credit:Getty Still here – 75% of COVID-19 clinical trials Ban pregnant women There are basically no data on vaccine safety. I packed this with Ebola vaccine, And here again.

This is causing something close to a stroke Expert – And among some of my friends. “Bringing a foetation doesn’t suddenly lose a woman’s thinking ability,” science journalist and mother Rachel Williamson tells me. “Pregnant women already live in gray areas and don’t know if they can drink coffee or even sleep on their backs. Therefore, their ability to choose to conduct clinical trials, or even relevant data on vaccines. They can also handle something by giving them too. “ Another friend who just gave birth points out that pregnant women have already been taught to be afraid of even the slightest risk.

“Given this, it’s hard to know how women opt in to clinical trials,” she says. “If you know the risks and are pregnant, at least I would like to consider participating. I think it is important for global health and the wider society.” In the article New York Times, Alice Lou Culligan of Yale University explains a variety of reasons. Absent Vaccination during pregnancy is at higher risk than the vaccine itself. But it relies on basic science and animal data, not human data.

“The ethics of this total exclusion are bad,” she tells me. “Many doctors and patients advocated very early on, so we need to reduce the barriers to including pregnant women. We should give them the option of providing informed consent to participate in vaccine trials. did.” To make matters worse, many pregnant women will be vaccinated anyway – Perhaps someone with other risk factors such as diabetes – – in spite of There is no safety data. This leaves us in the ridiculous position of giving medicine to pregnant women we refused test For pregnant women. It passes the risk from scientists to individual women. “Non-Research”, Dr. Nisha Khot, a member of the Royal Australian and New Zealand Obstetrics and Gynecology Council and an obstetrician at Western Health Term it.. Meanwhile, according to a government survey, women aged 30-39. Who is most likely to be concerned About the safety of the vaccine.

Loading Is there a relationship?It’s complicated – pregnancy has long been known Make women more vaccinating – And although there is no solid evidence to prove it, Professor Julie Leesk, a leader in vaccine repellent I certainly think so.. “I’m not sure if exclusion from clinical trials encourages vaccine repellent, but I’m rather in a position to have complete safety and efficacy data to inform pregnant women. I want to be in, “says Professor Giles of Monash. And don’t forget women in more disadvantaged countries who are facing real challenges in accessing health care. For them, getting a vaccine is a matter of life and death, says Professor Fiona Russell, a vaccine expert at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute. “This requires a major rethink.” You shouldn’t do this.

