£ 66m Nightingale Hospital Closes Without Meeting Patients





NEC’s temporary NHS Nightingale Hospital will be closed A temporary site was set up at NEC in Birmingham last April to accommodate Covid patients in the event of a runaway hospital in West Midlands. It has never been used with other nightingale sites in Manchester, Bristol and Harrogate and will be deprecated in the coming weeks. The NHS chief said the site was stuck because the risk of overwhelming the hospital was eliminated. The Birmingham site, which was scaled down in the summer, was the most expensive of the seven Nightingale hospitals in the country, costing £ 66.4 million. Opened by Prince William at the beginning of April last year, the height of the first wave of the pandemic, about 2,000 emergency beds were provided. At the time, community-wide health bosses predicted that hospitals would reach capacity within a few weeks, but the fear turned out to be unfounded. A spokesperson for the NHS said: “Since the very early days of the pandemic, Nightingale Hospital has been at hand as the final insurance policy in the event of an overwhelming capacity of an existing hospital. “But as we learned more about coronavirus and Covid treatments, existing hospitals have significantly increased their critical care capabilities and adapted to the winter waves when more than 100,000 virus patients were hospitalized in a month. There were beds available nationwide. “Many NHS staff and partners who worked hard to get Nightingale up and running quickly, and of course the general who helped prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by following guidance to control the spread of the virus. Thank you to the people. “ According to HSJ, Nightingale in London and Sunderland will be used as a vaccination center and Exeter will be used for diagnosis.

