After a busy weekend at the FEMA vaccine site, Florida reports about 3,500 new COVID-19 cases
Orlando, Florida. – Last weekend there was a long line at the FEMA vaccination site. West Campus of the University of Valencia in Orlando And others around the state.
The site was able to manage 3,250 shots on both Saturday and Sunday. This increased from the 3,000 shots normally given at the facility.
All vaccine sites will be even busier next week after Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that he would extend vaccine eligibility to residents aged 60 and over from March 15. This will open the vaccine to millions of people in Sunshine.
In addition, the number of groups eligible for vaccination may soon increase...News 6 told UCF professor that he was vaccinated on Saturday, but he School employees from kindergarten to high school It does not apply to the current qualification category.
“All we know is that a friend of mine who is a vaccinated college faculty member told us about it,” said Dr. Tim Brown. “We went-did not hide anything-we were college educators and they processed us and took the first dose.”
News 6 contacted the Governor’s Office and the Ministry of Health on Sunday for further clarification, but did not respond in time for this report.
Professors can register at the Orange County Convention Center’s vaccination site. Medically vulnerable individuals with proper documentation.
Since March 2020, more people have been vaccinated in Florida than the total number of new coronavirus cases. The vaccine will be launched in earnest in late 2020 and the first week of the new year.
[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Florida reports 4,100 new cases of COVID-19 as mass vaccination efforts continue]
Find the state-owned COVID-19 dashboard below.
Below is a breakdown of the Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on March 8.
Case
Florida Ministry of Health reported 3,494 A new case occurred on Monday, bringing the total to 1,948,307 cases across the state since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.
Dead (number)
Florida reports 83 new virus-related deaths on Monday 32,349.This number includes 585 A non-resident who died in Florida.
Hospitalization
As of Monday afternoon, now 3,332 People with the virus who are hospitalized in Florida, According to the state medical administration.
After March 1, 2020, 81,015 After complications from COVID-19, people were hospitalized in Florida.That number includes 61 New arrival Patients recently hospitalized for the virus, according to a daily health report released on Monday.
Positive rate
The percentage of positive results is 5.94% Sunday out of 58,773 Tests run. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect the test results from the previous day. Health officials say rates should remain between 5% and 10% to prove that the community holds the virus and controls the infection.
vaccination
Florida Health Department December Daily Report on COVID-19 Vaccine It is administered throughout the state.
As of Monday afternoon 3,590,686 People have At least received the first dose Of the coronavirus vaccine. FDOH also reports it 1,959,490 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after completing a two-shot series on a second shot or receiving a single Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.
See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below.
|county
|Case
|New case
|Hospitalization
|New hospitalization
|Dead (number)
|New death
|Breverd
|34,83 3
|66
|2,050
|0
|764
|0
|Flagler
|6,147
|12
|337
|0
|94
|1
|lake
|25,192
|36
|1,297
|2
|586
|3
|Marion
|28,108
|34
|1,782
|1
|858
|3
|Orange
|116,529
|162
|2,430
|0
|1,126
|0
|Osceola
|37,566
|69
|1,301
|2
|461
|2
|pork
|58,205
|89
|4,445
|-1
|1,176
|1
|Seminole
|27,844
|52
|1,145
|0
|442
|0
|Sumter
|8,206
|14
|514
|1
|244
|1
|Volusia
|35,267
|108
|1,794
|1
|684
|7
