The most common way pandemics have affected our mental health





This article was originally published on HuffPostUS. Nothing unusual happened on the day I broke completely. Well, apart from entering the seventh month of the horrific pandemic. It was October. As a well-being editor, I picked up Covid-19 and did the following: all Updated once daily. When I wasn’t brainstorming about infections and how to protect myself, I was closely tracking vaccine development and mortality. Beyond work, I was also thinking about these facts and how they apply to every aspect of my life. I have become a reliable source of information for my loved ones about the coronavirus. In short, questions about the coronavirus dominated most of our conversations. I had a nightmare about being in public without a mask and waking up with a headache that made it difficult to see straight. I kept telling myself that my fears were exaggerated, even if I was lucky and my body told me differently. No one I knew was dead. I didn’t work in the ER like a close friend. What rights did I have to break? “You are dealing with trauma,” my therapist kindly said during the session of the day, saying that I had some trauma for more than 200 consecutive days. She was right. While writing this, I’m still working on it and it will probably take months to come. Many of us have been working on changes in mental health last year. People who have lived their lives in mental health are aware that they are changing in ways they did not anticipate. Others who did not feel that their emotional well-being was at stake are probably for the first time aware that they are seeking treatment. HuffPost’s Alexandra Bowman Mental health professionals Scramble to keep up with the demand for their expertise.. The psychological sacrifice of this health crisis cannot be underestimated. It also appears in various forms. While I’m dealing with trauma, someone else is navigating other difficult issues-probably one or more. Here are some of the most common mental health problems therapists see for pandemics: Depression has always been a common mental health problem, but “the difference is the intensity and number of people who show these symptoms,” said a Washington, DC-based psychologist and founder of a mental health nonprofit organization. Alfiee Breland-Noble says. AAKOMA project.. “It’s exacerbated by isolation, loneliness, and the lack of activity that normally keeps people functioning well,” she said. “After the first three or four months after the quarantine struck us, we probably began to realize that this wouldn’t go away soon, that’s when the locks actually started to open.” We all experience some anxiety in our normal lives, but the pandemic has exacerbated it beyond the control of many. Some people are over-recognizing their body by tracking all the symptoms they are wondering if they are Covid-19. Many may be worried about their financial situation. Others may suffer from all the uncertainties that the pandemic has brought. Jessica Gold, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Washington University in St. Louis, said last year’s situation put us in a state of chronic stress. “In something like a pandemic where we are basically always in an uncertain state, we are constantly investigating the environment for threats and always fleeing them,” she said. “It’s not that long to be able to run a marathon without getting sick, especially on a constantly changing finish line, like during a pandemic.” “It’s not that long to be able to run a marathon without getting sick, especially on a constantly changing finish line, like during a pandemic.” -Jessica Gold sorrow Millions of people have died in Covid-19, and millions more are in mourning. That alone is devastating. Sheva Rajaee, a psychotherapist and director of the Center for Anxiety and OCD, said she was also saddened by the loss of certainty and structure. “The pandemic itself may end, but consider the economic, social and cultural implications of what this year means for our mental health and what it means to move forward. Unemployment has a significant impact on our mental health, as well as political and cultural instability, “says Rajai. “To deal with sadness and loss, whether it is the loss of a loved one for Covid-19 or the loss of expectations for our lives in the absence of a pandemic, needs to be dealt with and dealt with. There is. “ Early signs of trauma and PTSD Traumas come in many forms. You don’t have to physically witness a horrific event to feel the impact on your mental health. Seeing more cases, losing work, being exposed to the virus, everything can be a source of trauma. “We haven’t talked enough about this pandemic being basically one big traumatic event, and a lot of small traumas in it …. Now, those who are suffering from it There are many, “Gold said. And, of course, those who work at the forefront and who have personal experience with Covid-19 deal with trauma a lot. “I look at healthcare professionals and they suffer from what they had to see in their day-to-day work: many deaths, many sufferings, and the inability to help,” Gold said. It was. “The other people I see are having a hard time seeing their loved ones die on the Covid-19 on the iPad because they couldn’t visit them.” Every day we are informed of how dangerous it is to be around others and urge us to isolate ourselves from others. In some cases, it contributes to a true dislike of being in a crowded place. Rajai said the pandemic has increased the number of cases of agoraphobia. Agoraphobia is the fear and avoidance of public or crowded areas. “The mundane events of going to a grocery store or meeting friends in a park have become life-threatening questions. It’s a moral battlefield and seems to have very realistic consequences. You have to make a choice, “she said. “Last year we taught our brains that the world and others are unsafe.” “Last year we taught our brains that the world and others are unsafe.” –Sheva Rajaee “People often rely on quick and fun coping skills to deal with different emotions, and working from home makes it easier to access the kitchen, so things like substance use are increasing,” Gold said. Stated. The same joy that comes from the use of substances can also contribute to the behavior of bulimia, Gold said. “Conversely, when the world feels out of control, food intake restrictions are also increasing, as we may look at coping mechanisms to regain control. That’s the only thing we can control. . Food and what you put in your body .. “ Complex mental health issues Unfortunately, people often address multiple mental health issues of varying degrees. After all, we have all been exposed to loss, anxiety, uncertainty, isolation and more. “A pandemic is a complex sea of ​​stressors and causes many mental health problems,” Gold said. “Usually it’s often said that one stressor doesn’t put anyone in’depression’, but it goes beyond the limits of mental health, along with other family history, past medical history, and physical symptoms. I fell into depression and anxiety at that time. This pandemic is like a boiler cooker for that. “ Things to keep in mind if your mental health is deteriorating due to a pandemic: “I want people who are struggling now to meet you, listen to you, and know that they care for you, even if you can’t be physically together.” Said Breland Noble. “People feel like they need to hear the message. They need to know that they are not alone.” She recommended finding one confident and safe person in your life. It may be a therapist, but it doesn’t have to be. You just rely on someone you can trust, such as a friend, family member, colleague, or someone in an online support group. And when it comes to the Internet, “make sure what you read, consume, and see is good for your mental health,” Breland-Noble said. “Cure your news. Of course, you want to be informed, but there is a way to do it while taking care of yourself. That is, when you need to watch the story unfolding live. , Or you may need to understand when you need to read it later. “ Finally, know that what you are experiencing is a normal reaction to a completely unusual situation. Also, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment plan, but there are specialized resources and specialists to help you find the best treatment for you. If your mental health problems have a significant impact on your daily life, ask for help. That’s right, it’s worth it. I know that the trauma I have endured does not magically evaporate the moment we return to normal (if we do). I will take off my face mask someday, but the one I put up with will remain. But with the right support and coping strategies, it doesn’t always feel that heavy. Useful website and helpline MindOpen Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm 0300 123 3393.. Samaritan We offer a 24-hour listening service. 116123 (UK and ROI-This number is free to call and does not appear in phone charges). CALM The (Campaign Against Miserable Life) offers a helpline that is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from 5 pm to midnight. 0800 58 58 58,and Web chat service.. mix Is a free support service for people under the age of 25. Please call 08088084994 or email us. [email protected] Rethink mental illness We provide practical help through an advice line that can reach 0808 801 0525 (Monday-Friday 10 am-4pm). For more information rethink.org.. Covid-19 is more than just a news article, it has changed every aspect of British life. We track the various stages of collective emotions, reactions and resilience of how the UK is experiencing this crisis.You can do it Please tell me your mood Find it Click here for more advice and resources..

