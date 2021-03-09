The most common way pandemics have affected our mental health

Connect with us

This article was originally published on HuffPostUS.

Nothing unusual happened on the day I broke completely. Well, apart from entering the seventh month of the horrific pandemic.

It was October. As a well-being editor, I picked up Covid-19 and did the following: all Updated once daily. When I wasn’t brainstorming about infections and how to protect myself, I was closely tracking vaccine development and mortality.

Beyond work, I was also thinking about these facts and how they apply to every aspect of my life. I have become a reliable source of information for my loved ones about the coronavirus. In short, questions about the coronavirus dominated most of our conversations. I had a nightmare about being in public without a mask and waking up with a headache that made it difficult to see straight.

I kept telling myself that my fears were exaggerated, even if I was lucky and my body told me differently. No one I knew was dead. I didn’t work in the ER like a close friend. What rights did I have to break?

“You are dealing with trauma,” my therapist kindly said during the session of the day, saying that I had some trauma for more than 200 consecutive days. She was right. While writing this, I’m still working on it and it will probably take months to come.

Many of us have been working on changes in mental health last year. People who have lived their lives in mental health are aware that they are changing in ways they did not anticipate. Others who did not feel that their emotional well-being was at stake are probably for the first time aware that they are seeking treatment.

Mental health professionals Scramble to keep up with the demand for their expertise.. The psychological sacrifice of this health crisis cannot be underestimated. It also appears in various forms. While I’m dealing with trauma, someone else is navigating other difficult issues-probably one or more.

Here are some of the most common mental health problems therapists see for pandemics:

Depression has always been a common mental health problem, but “the difference is the intensity and number of people who show these symptoms,” said a Washington, DC-based psychologist and founder of a mental health nonprofit organization. Alfiee Breland-Noble says. AAKOMA project..

“It’s exacerbated by isolation, loneliness, and the lack of activity that normally keeps people functioning well,” she said. “After the first three or four months after the quarantine struck us, we probably began to realize that this wouldn’t go away soon, that’s when the locks actually started to open.”

..

