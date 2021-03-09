People under the age of 70 need to get sick early, fearing the recurrence of the flu

Dr. Dalton said one factor in favor of continued suppression was that the flu was not imported from travelers arriving from the Northern Hemisphere. “If you suppress transmissions locally, transmissions will gradually diminish and you will need continuous reintroduction to do that,” he said. However, the flu could come back as people continue to mix as the coronavirus vaccine is rolled out in Australia. The Australian Medical Association Melbourne GP Mukeshhei Kelwar, known as Phase 1b, will be available to those who are not eligible for the next phase of the coronavirus vaccine deployment starting this month as soon as influenza vaccination is available I said it was necessary. Phase 1b aims to vaccinate all adults over the age of 70, young adults with underlying illness, and high-risk workers such as defense personnel, police, fire rescue teams, and meat processing workers. I will.

Generally, people in the low-risk age group are not advised to get the flu vaccine every year until May. “This year, young Australians or those who are not qualified for Phase 1b should get it as soon as possible to minimize the burden on the healthcare system in the coming months,” said Dr. Hikerwal. I will. Kim Sampson, CEO of the Vaccination Coalition, said seniors in Australia should prioritize booking COVID vaccines “as soon as they are offered” and younger people have a national flu program. He said he should book a flu shot as soon as the flu begins. In mid-April. “If you’re young and healthy, you’ll have to wait for a while to get the coronavirus vaccine. Get the flu shot as soon as possible and stay out of the way,” said Dr. Sampson. ..

Doctors also recommend that children under the age of 5 get the flu jab first because they are at higher risk of getting the flu than others getting the COVID-19. Dr. Sampson predicted a major logistical challenge for physicians and pharmacists competing to simultaneously deliver and procure influenza and coronavirus vaccines. “You’ll see many GPs tearing their hair, and the community will see it very frustrating. What happens inevitably is that they’re trying to make a promise, and something goes wrong. Because there is a possibility that the vaccine will occur. [aren’t] It’s available or out of supply. “ “All of these problems can occur. With two systems in place, the problems are much more likely to occur.”

Karen Price, president of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioner, said doctors are preparing for a spotted supply of both vaccines. Both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines need to be given twice to be effective. Pfizer shots should be given every 21 days and AstraZeneca jab should be given every 4-12 weeks. “We should consider getting a young cohort who is not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine to be vaccinated against the flu while receiving the COVID vaccine for the elderly,” said the Melbourne GP. “Then you can turn it over when you complete the COVID vaccination and really pay attention to the flu vaccinations in May and June.” Dr. Price was a receptionist engaged in medical practice last year as doctors were forced to distribute influenza vaccinations as they fought a serious national shortage caused by distribution failures and record demand. “I was struck by the frustration of the patient,” said the clerk.

Loading “The good thing about this year is that we have a little time to prepare. I encourage people to stay calm,” said Dr. Price. “We have very good flu and COVID vaccines. We have a supply and will eventually have access to these vaccines for everyone in Australia.” Anthony Tassone, President of the Pharmacy Guild, Victoria, predicted that the first batch of ungoverned flu would arrive at the pharmacy by the end of March. “The majority of Australia’s population has no plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine before May,” he said. “In recent years, there has been debate about the ideal time to get a flu shot, but it’s better to get it a little earlier than ideal.”

Coronavirus vaccination for more people began in May, with adults aged 50-69 and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders aged 18-54 first.