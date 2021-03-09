Merck’s antivirals are promising for reducing COVID-19 virus levels





Early analysis of an experimental COVID-19 drug claiming to be a type of pandemic, Tamiflu, has led to promising discoveries. (Photo: Eric S. Lesser / Getty Images)

Duluth, Georgia-July 9: On July 9, 2002, the Merck sign is placed in front of the Georgia facility in Duluth, Georgia. Merck is expected to double its IPO late this week, despite records of revenues from the pharmacy benefits sector over $ 12.4 billion over the past three years. The money in question, the copayment that consumers pay to retail pharmacies, was never recovered. Pharmacies continue to pay for themselves. The pills manufactured by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP and Merck significantly reduced the subject’s infectious virus in an intermediate stage trial after 5 days of treatment. Ridgeback presented the findings at a mock meeting on Saturday by infectious disease experts. Researchers are still researching more experimental antiviral drugs. When helping patients with symptomatic COVID-19, this drug is otherwise added to small therapeutics and is the first oral antiviral drug against the virus. Miami Herald Said Remdesivir is an intravenously administered drug limited to inpatients over the age of 12 and is the only coronavirus tablet approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Merck Anti-COVID Pills: What is this magical pill? According to some infectious disease researchers, a new drug called molnupiravir may play an important role in treating sick people at home. They said it works the same way Tamiflu helps people with the flu. Fox news Said Molnupiravir is usually taken as soon as someone tests positive for COVID-19, thereby preventing the spread of the virus and relieving the symptoms of the coronavirus. Unlike other drugs that target peplomers protruding from the surface of the virus, Merck’s anti-COVID-19 pill targets some of the viruses that help the virus propagate. Read again: Innovative COVID-19 treatment discovered with anti-cancer drugs Wayne Holman, co-founder of Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, said the findings show that the drug blocks the replication of the current coronavirus in the body. He argued that research by pharmaceutical companies provided the first evidence that oral antiviral drugs could be successful against the virus. According to Dr. Holman, the results also show that the drug, which is also the CEO of investment firm Ridgeback Capital, reduces the disease, but it may not be confirmed. Ridgeback Biotherapeutics has an accepted Ebola vaccine. Merck looks forward to intermediate findings from two late trials examining whether molnupiravir will help avoid COVID-19 hospitalization and death by the end of this month. “We are continually conducting a Phase 2/3 clinical program to evaluate molnupiravir in both outpatient and hospital settings and will provide up-to-date information as needed.” Said Dr. Roy Baines, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Development at Merck Research Laboratories. Merck’s Anti-COVID Pill: Is It the New Holy Grail? William Fisher, an associate professor at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, said: In a Reuters report The secondary objective results of the study are promising. He also noted a faster reduction in infectious virus in people with early COVID-19 treated with molnupiravir. Dr. Karl Diffenbach, Head of AIDS at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Told the Wall Street Journal The findings should be compelling and attractive. But he claimed that the analysis was not complete. Deifenbach, who is not part of the study, said researchers must also confirm its clinical benefits. Dr. Marc Siegel, American doctor and professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health Center Told “Fox and Friends” On Sunday, the drug could become the “Holy Grail” of the COVID-19 pandemic and could hit the market in four to five months. Related article: Fluvoxamine COVID-19 treatment?Antidepressants being tested for coronavirus treatment as early as possible Check out more news and information about COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when first appearing Science Times.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos