Finnish researchers are developing a nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine





Rokote Laboratories Finland Ltd., a new academic pinout headquartered in Finland, is in the process of developing a nasal vaccine against coronavirus. The vaccine is based on research conducted by the University of Eastern Finland and the University of Helsinki. It incorporates advanced gene transfer technology created by a research team at the University of Eastern Finland, led by Professor Seppo-Ylä-Herttuala. This new technology has been successfully adopted in many clinical trials that use gene therapy to treat cancer and cardiovascular disease. Seppo Ylä-Herttuala said that the injected vaccine produces IgG antibodies in the bloodstream and the nasal vaccine produces an IgA response that anchors the mucosa. This will prevent the vaccinated person from getting the virus. In addition to the above, the vaccine utilizes a reliable adenovirus carrier that contains a cloned DNA strand that produces a viral protein in the nasopharyngeal cells that can provoke a response to the vaccine. In particular, preliminary results indicate that the vaccine works well in animal studies and clinical studies in humans are expected to begin in the coming months. In addition, the virus is naturally transmitted through the respiratory tract, so nasal delivery was chosen as the new vaccine method. Nasal administration may elicit a broader immune response compared to intramuscular administration. According to Karle Saksela, a professor of virology at the University of Helsinki, the vaccines currently in use have poor protection against South African virus strains, which are expected to become the predominant virus in the next wave. Rokote’s vaccine takes into account the most important variants such as the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. Apparently, the company plans to start its first clinical trial in Finland. At Kuopio, the commercial technology needed to manufacture vaccines is already available. Source credit: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finnish-researchers-introduce-a-nasal-covid-vaccine-301242174.html

