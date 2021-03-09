Banning carcinogens with sun cream encourages French scientists





Researchers warn in a respected US scientific journal that some of the popular sunscreens and day creams available in France produce carcinogenic components with age. They are calling for a ban on common organic compounds used in the production of creams. Researchers at the Center National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) and the University of Sorbonne have deliberately aged some of the famous creams. They found that the octocrylene compound used to protect the skin from the effects of the sun changes to benzophenone over time. It is an endocrine disruptor that passes through the skin and interferes with the body’s hormonal system. Scientists have found that benzophenone levels in creams from well-known brands such as Garnier, Uriage, Bioderma, La Roche Posay, Cosmi and L’Oreal can exceed 10 mg / kg in just one year after first use. “When it’s on the skin, benzophenones can induce dermatitis,” said Dr. Didier Steien, one of the authors of a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Chemical Research in Toxicology. Told France info.. “It can cause cancer, especially liver cancer. “It is a molecule that affects thyroid function and interferes with the development of the reproductive organs.” This is the first time such a link has been discovered. “As far as the scientific literature and generally as far as we know, no one [before this study] We have shown that octocrylene breaks down into benzophenones. “ “It is important to warn manufacturers of both of these molecules, as well as to consumers that products containing octocrylene are potentially dangerous. “Products containing benzophenone and octocrylene should be banned.” Related article French Cancer Professor: When to stop feeling guilty about food Macron announces new plans to fight cancer in France

