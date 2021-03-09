NHS wants to promote the intake of Covid-19 vaccine by text message





The NHS hopes to encourage people to take the Covid-19 vaccine by sending text messages and reminders to people. The text will be sent via weblink to approximately 400,000 and 40,000 unpaid caregivers over the age of 55, so they can book at one of the more than 300 vaccination centers or pharmacies throughout the UK. I will. After that, a reminder will be sent every 2-3 weeks to encourage you to get the vaccine if you do not receive the offer. If the move is successful, young people can expect to receive the text before the official NHS letter landing on the front door mat. sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise Some general practitioner-led and hospital vaccination services have already used text messages to invite people to vaccines. Anyone who does not want to travel to vaccination centers or pharmacy-led sites can choose to wait for an invitation from their GP. Matt Hancock, Secretary of Health, said: “Vaccinations are rolling out at a blazing pace, and these text alerts make it easier and faster for people to book jabs. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of the NHS staff, two in five adults now have some degree of protection. “Vaccines are the best way to ensure our long-term freedom and will save thousands of lives, so offer to everyone when the text is pinged on a cell phone. Encourage them to accept. “ To date, more than 22 million people across the UK have received initial doses of either Pfizer / BioNTech or Oxford / AstraZeneca jab. Professor Stephen Powis, NHS’s Director of National Health, said: Useful for people to book life-saving jabs. “I was vaccinated this week. It was easy, quick and painless. I would like to encourage others who have not yet accepted the offer to come forward and receive the jab.” The new text message will be sent using the government’s secure notification service and will appear as sent by “NHSvaccine”. Dr. Nikki Kanani, GP and NHS Medical Director of Primary Care, said: That’s the right invitation. “Always remember that the NHS will never ask for your bank account or card details, PIN or bank password for any messages you may receive about the vaccine. “The NHS also arrives at home without notice to administer the vaccine, or asks for proof of identity by sending copies of personal documents such as passports, driver’s licenses, invoices, and pay slips. There is nothing to do.” Vaccinations are carried out in more than 1,600 locations nationwide, including mosques, museums and rugby fields.

