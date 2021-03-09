Strategies needed to support healthcare professionals

COVID-19 hit our healthcare professionals like a big hammer. More than a year has passed since the pandemic occurred, but the survival of the U.S. healthcare system requires swift and full-scale efforts to support healthcare professionals and help maintain the workforce. is.

Prior to the onset of COVID-19, one-third to one-half of healthcare professionals experienced burnout and distress. This is a higher percentage than found in other demanding areas such as law and academia. Burnout can lead to anxiety, depression, and even suicide. It affects the ability of healthcare professionals to perform their jobs and can keep them out of the workforce. Ultimately, a high incidence of burnout can impair the functioning of the medical system and jeopardize access to quality care.

Therefore, a national strategy is needed not only to help healthcare professionals recover from the pandemic, but also to mitigate the existing factors of burnout. An important first step is a tracking system to monitor their physical and mental health.

The system is governed by the federal government and establishes standards for health data that employers need to collect and report on a regular basis. Ideally, this information is aggregated in an online database that allows researchers, policy makers, and the general public to see national and regional trends in health care professional well-being. Negative tendencies indicate the need for intervention. Importantly, this system directs a federal funding commitment to provide long-term physical and mental health care to affected individuals.

Anecdotes and statistics show the need for such a system.

Last year, doctors reported working at a hospital in Houston for 268 consecutive days. The Mayo Clinic reported in November that more than 1,000 staff members were on vacation due to infection, exposure, or long-term care responsibilities. To combat the onslaught of COVID-19 patients, California has also eased the ratio of nurses to patients in telemetry units that electronically monitor critically ill patients, increasing workload by as much as 50%. It was.

Frontline workers face a shortage of essentials such as N95 masks, ventilators, and heart monitors. During the months leading up to vaccination, many were worried that they would be infected with COVID-19 and infect those who love the virus. According to one analysis, tens of thousands of healthcare workers became ill last year and more than 2,900 died of COVID-19.

Of course, so far more than 530,000 patients have died. During the pandemic, hospitals restricted visits, forcing many doctors and nurses to play an emotional and tragic role. It provides comfort, facilitates farewell to distress through FaceTime, and witnesses the patient’s last moments alone.

The scars of these experiences will deepen and exacerbate burnout. There are already signs of concern. A survey of more than 12,000 US doctors published in January reported that only 49% were happy at work, compared to 69% before the pandemic.

The problem goes beyond the doctor. A summer study revealed a trend of concern among all healthcare professionals, with 76% reporting burnout and malaise during a pandemic. Nurses appear to be particularly vulnerable in this study, reporting higher levels of COVID-19 exposure risk, greater fatigue, and less access to emotional support than other members of the healthcare team. Did.

We know that the health effects of disasters and trauma can last for years. Still, past disasters have been largely focused on their duration and geographical conditions — whether it means a powerful hurricane, mass shooting, or building collapse. Providing support to healthcare professionals and other first-time responders is not easy, but relatively easy, due to the influx of resources from across the country.

Since COVID-19, no cavalry has been on board for rescue. The pandemic was the greatest and greatest burden on the well-being of US healthcare professionals in modern history. The solution must match the scale of the challenge.

To allocate enough resources for the long-term support you need, you need to fully understand the scope of your needs. And consistent monitoring will tell you if your well-being improves with the intervention. We need to have a reliable barometer for the health of healthcare professionals.

There is good precedent for such a system. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, an agency of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tracks the presence of health hazards in the workplace and the incidence of injuries and deaths. These data give affected individuals access to federal resources and compensation.

NIOSH is home to the World Trade Center Health Program and is perhaps the most informative example of a surveillance system that tracks the well-being of healthcare professionals. It provides long-term medical surveillance and treatment for the first responders and survivors of the September 11 terrorist attack, and publishes annual demographic and health data for its members. The program was recently re-approved until 2090.

The $ 1.9 trillion pandemic bailout bill contains several provisions for immediate assistance to healthcare professionals. However, short-term support is welcome, but not enough. The federal government needs to work on a long-term program similar to the World Trade Center program. The program provides continuous health monitoring for all healthcare professionals and provides care for those who have experienced pandemic-related health effects.

It is right to help frontline healthcare professionals who have devoted much to caring for others. As we are preparing to rebuild society in the wake of COVID-19, it will also be a strategic investment in the resources of a weakened country.

Dr. Victor Sau is the President of the National Academy of Medicine and chairs the Action Collaboration on Clinician Happiness and Resilience. This column was originally published in the Los Angeles Times.