After years of COVID, restaurants in Pennsylvania are struggling to survive

About this series: Over the next few weeks, USA Today’s Pennsylvania Network reporters will look back at the impact of COVID-19 on the Commonwealth over the past year and what the future holds.

This year was a tough year for Silvio Vitiello, the owner of the Pocono Brewery Company.

His restaurant in Swiftwater and his taproom location in Whitehall have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with long-term closures, momentary regulation by the state government, and slow-moving support. I’m suffering.

“We’re in the red 35% to 37% from the previous year, which isn’t fair, so the two months closed aren’t counted, so that’s not all,” said Vitiello, his restaurant. Overall, it estimates that it lost half of its business that year.

It’s not just Vitiello. In fact, if anything, he is one of the majority of federal restaurants.

The Pennsylvania restaurant industry has been hit by the virus, with some hanging on ropes a year later and countless.

According to the latest reports from state and national restaurant and accommodation associations, 20% of Pennsylvania restaurants could permanently close their doors within the next three months if federal relief is not available. I predict there will be.

“If the 20% figure applies, there are 26,000 restaurants in Pennsylvania, and by the time this is complete, there will be about 5,000 restaurants closed,” said John Longstreet, chairman of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodge Association. I am. We also see that we have 580,000 employees, of which about 20% are permanently evacuated. “

“The most devastating era”

As the number of cases of coronavirus increased in Keystone, restaurants became the immediate target. Almost immediately, they were ordered to close the door and limit service to takeaway or delivery only.

Owners like Vitiello have been waiting, hoping that the virus will eventually fall to the side of the road and the business will return to normal.

At this point, many, including small business owners, believed it made sense to close the store for a short time.

“I still believe that it was” mandatory “that I had to do it and shut it down because I didn’t know what this was,” Vitiello said.

PRLA has always been in contact with the Governor’s Office, fine-tuning the standards so that the industry can safely reopen the door, even if capacity is limited to 50%.

At the very least, supporters wanted this effort to provide owners, chefs, servers, bartenders, and other workers with the opportunity to recover.

And that was a short while. At least until July 15th, when Governor Tom Wolf’s office announces mitigation efforts targeting specific industries such as restaurants and bars. The capacity limit has been reduced to 25%, new limits have been introduced for alcohol services, and everything went into effect the next day.

“Suddenly, at a social distance of 6 feet from 50% capacity, the amount that the restaurant can handle decreased to 25%, at the same time there were no bar seats, and at the same time a curfew of alcohol was introduced. And I had to buy food just to have a drink. This was the most devastating time, “Long Street said.

Restaurateurs, at least, and in many cases, had a clear understanding of what was happening.

Mick’s All-American Pub in Lancaster County and Mick Owens of Maze Mexican Cantina called Wolf at a public policy conference and said they did everything they could to support mitigation efforts, but the restaurant was a bit bad. Some similarities in normality in efforts to discipline an actor.

“He just stuck the target on the backs of all operators because some national news articles in Pennsylvania’s bad acting restaurants and some bars chose bad acting,” Owens said. I did. “His measures could have acted like a scalpel, but he chose to act as a machete in our industry.”

At the time, Secretary of Health and Welfare Dr. Rachel Levine defended the decision by stating that “the risk of infection in these areas is widely recognized.”

“Restricting areas where congregations occur and cannot be masked (during eating and drinking) is a logical step to prevent further expansion in the community and can be particularly effective in the early stages of community growth. There is sex, “writes Levin.

The industry has worked hard and a little relief came in early fall. Owners who have reviewed a set of documents including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restaurant and bar guidelines, Ministry of Health mitigation orders, Governor mitigation orders, and COVID-19 business safety procedures and agreed to comply with requirements such as masks. Wearing, social distance, limited seating, closing at 11:00 pm Alcohol sales can open up to 50% capacity.

“The biggest challenge is not knowing what the future holds.”

According to a PRLA survey from the fall of 2020, 88% of Pennsylvania operators say restaurant profit margins were lower than they were before the pandemic. Forty-five percent say restaurants are likely to close within six months without additional relief packages from the federal government.

Although the model became relatively unsustainable when the winter cold began, outdoor dining helped some facilities strengthen their seats to make up for lost traffic.

Then, on December 10, restaurants across the federation shook again with amazing news. In less than two days, COVID-19 infection rates increased and indoor meals were again banned throughout the holidays.

Dustie Heller, a server at Barley Creek Brewing Company in Tannersville, was worried when rumors spread that indoor services were cut off. Her income seemed worrisomely unpredictable as her rent went up the following month, her health insurance was due, and Christmas was just around the corner.

“The biggest challenge is not knowing what the future holds, and I don’t know if the rules will continue to change … will we return to indoor dining? What will our capabilities be? Tourism is ours Does it happen because? It just doesn’t know, it’s the hardest thing, “Heller said in December.

Long Street expects most industrial workers to increase traffic during the season to raise money for Christmas and to supplement the post-holiday dry season, which usually begins in January-February. I pointed out. He said that owners usually deposit their income in banks as “nest eggs” and get it done.

“So it was devastating to get rid of it. For many of these restaurants already struggling to survive, it was like the last nail in a casket,” Longstreet said. ..

Some restaurant owners have taken drastic steps to help their employees survive the turbulent times.

Longstreet pointed out that Harrisburg’s Cafe Fresco owners Brian and Jenfeldembo took out a personal loan just to pay for an employee who had to be dismissed.

Near Washington, Pennsylvania, Angelo’s Restaurant owner Michael Passalaqua was sued and fined after reopening his facility in the midst of a winter closure. Longstreet said PRLA does not tolerate such behavior, but the organization understands the driving force behind it.

“He said,” I couldn’t expose these employees to fire, and if they had to handcuff me away, these are my family, we I’ve been in business for 75 years and I’m not going to lose my family two weeks before Christmas, “Longstreet said.

A COVID-19 related warning from DOA occurred as follows: From December 12th to December 20th, 180 were issued and 40 facilities were closed by order notification. From December 21st to December 27th, 33 more restaurants were closed. From December 28th to January 3rd, 36 were closed.

The number of indoor meals has declined since returning to the Commonwealth, but the impact may be felt for some time.

Despite the disastrous news, Longstreet said some positive developments have been brewed. Recently he met with Wolf’s administration, and some fences seem to have been repaired.

“I think it was the most positive meeting and supportive since the announcement in July. It was a good exchange, not a one-way dictatorial approach,” said Longstreet. “So I think we might be back on the road, and that would lead to opening a restaurant at a safe and wise level, preferably by April.”

Recently, the Wolf administration announced a $ 145 million bailout made available through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. On the federal side, the $ 1.9 trillion US rescue program could include $ 25 billion in support for the restaurant industry.

There is no timeline to lift or reduce the restrictions, but “measures are driven by the spread of the virus, but it is still substantive and unpredictable,” said Shannon Powers, a spokesman for the PA Agriculture Department. Stated. Is committed to helping our business return to normal while ensuring the safety of our staff and customers.

“This deadly virus was an undeniable challenge for the industry,” Powers said. “All food safety inspector visits to restaurants, whether in response to general complaints or regular inspections, have the goal of working with restaurant owners to implement or improve health and safety measures. Is being promoted by. “

But for now, federal restaurant owners remain skeptical, even if they are cautiously optimistic after stepping on unstable ground for a year.

Most people are looking forward to positive progress in the hope that their limits will be lifted in the near future as a good sign for the future, such as raising the capacity limits for events.

With spring approaching, outdoor dining will once again be a viable option. Vitiello said it would install a roof on the outdoor deck of this Swiftwater restaurant at a cost of $ 120,000 to attract more customers as the weather warms.

“We want to work,” Vitiello said. “I don’t need handouts. I just want to work. I want to be able to work.”