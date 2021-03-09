March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: What You Need to Know About Your Health





Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. Newswatch 16 investigates who should be screened at what age.

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. The goal of this month’s campaign is to encourage people to be screened for colon cancer. Many doctors agree that screening for colorectal cancer has declined nationwide when a pandemic occurs. To address this topic, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey recently conducted a live Q & A with Dr. Jeff Costanzo, a gastroenterologist. You can see the entire interview at the bottom of this post. Dr. Costanzo works in the East Stroudsburg region Specialist in gastroenterology and liver in eastern Pennsylvania. Dr. Costanzo worked on everything from “virtual colonoscopy” to “screening guidelines” for patients. “Approximately 140,000 people in the United States have colorectal cancer and more than 50,000 die of colorectal cancer each year,” according to the CDC. CDC shared tips With this link To reduce your risk. Dr. Costanzo explained that symptoms of colon cancer can include stool or blood in the stool, persistent abdominal pain, and unexplained weight loss. You should always contact your doctor if you experience any of these symptoms. Dr. Costanzo emphasizes that all men and women should be screened for colorectal cancer. Who should be screened when? The American Cancer Society suggests that people should begin screening for colon cancer at the age of 45. read more here. Need help to get screened? If you are insured or not insured, there are programs in our area that can help you get screened for colon cancer. It all surrounds the North-East Cancer Research Institute Community-Based Cancer Screening Navigation Program. The goals of this program will help low-income, uninsured, and uninsured individuals to go in the right direction if they are unfamiliar with screening for breast, cervical, colon, and lung cancer. .. Below is a live Q & A where Dr. Jeff Costanzo answered many questions from viewers about colon cancer and various screening methods. Casual 2021 WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute’s Annual CASUAL Day. This stands for Colon Cancer Awareness Saves Unlimited Adult Lives. The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness of colorectal cancer in northeastern Pennsylvania and to educate individuals about the importance of screening and early detection. Casual 2021 is Thursday, March 25, 2021. You can participate At this link. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in Lexington, South Carolina-the death of actor Chadwick Boseman due to colon cancer has received more attention to the disease. This is the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States.

