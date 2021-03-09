The child has the first case of a South African COVID mutant that may resist the vaccine in Michigan





Scientists have identified the first known case of the B.1.351 COVID variant in Michigan In concern The mutant may be resistant to existing vaccines. The B.1.351 variant was first identified in South Africa in October 2020. It was then discovered that it was brought to the United States in January 2021. On March 8, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said the variant was found in a boy living in Jackson County, Michigan, according to several reports. Newsweek I contacted the department for comment. Authorities are checking for additional cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCThere is still no evidence to suggest that South African variants have any effect on the severity of the disease. “Unexpectedly, we are concerned about the discovery of another variant in Michigan,” said Dr. Johnny Cladun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy of MDHHS. ABCWXYZ Detroit reported. “We plan to give Michigan proper masks, social distances, avoid crowds, wash hands frequently, and get a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine when it’s their turn. By standing, we continue to encourage you to follow a research-based approach. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is tracking Popularization of B.1.351 In the United States, as of March 7, 81 cases were reported from 20 jurisdictions. B.1.351 may result in some resistance to existing vaccines due to mutations into peplomer proteins that help the virus latch into other cells. The same day MDHHS published a case in Michigan, a new study by Columbia University scientists was published online, suggesting that the mutant may be more resistant to vaccines than previous variants. it was done. Scientists took blood samples from 12 people who received two doses of Moderna vaccine during a phase I clinical trial, and from 10 people who received two more doses. Pfizer vaccine. He then exposed blood samples to the B.1.351 variant and found that all the samples tested “lost activity against B.1.351”. “B.1.351 and emergency mutants with similar spike mutations pose new challenges to mAb therapy and threaten the preventive effects of current vaccines.” B.1.351 is not the only variant of COVID found in Michigan. According to the CDC variant tracker, the state also identified 437 cases of another variant B.1.1.7 as of March 7. This variant is associated with better spread among people than previous versions of COVID. Also known as the UK variant. Research scientists at Columbia University also tested blood samples of the vaccine against British variants and found that “there was no loss of neutralizing activity against B.1.1.7.”

