People who qualify for the covid vaccine because their BMI says they are obese have mixed feelings about lining up early.

Then she opened an email and found the real reason: her body mass index, or BMI, was thought to be in the “obesity” category.

“It was kind of like a shot and chaser,” she says. “Oh, this is great that I’m eligible for vaccination, but like the fact that I’m fat, I didn’t know how I felt about it.”

There are many ways people in the obese / qualified category can feel about it: Thank you for getting the vaccine. I’m resentful that it’s because of BMI, which has long been known to be a measure of poor health. Once upon a time, the ambivalence of lipophobia in medicine that works in their favor.

As the states move to the broader stages of vaccine distribution, some states have expanded their eligibility pool to include people suffering from a variety of illnesses, smokers, or those who are considered obese according to BMI. At least 29 states have named obesity an eligible condition.

BMI was introduced in the early 19th century by a Belgian mathematician named Lambert Adolphe Quetelet.You can easily understand yourself: plug in height and weight Formula, And more than 30 results are classified as obese according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For example, a 5’10 inch man weighing 210 pounds would be 30.1. Just above the valvular apex. (According to the chart, people with a BMI of 25-29 are “overweight”.)

The measurement is actuarial and aims to assess the average size of men throughout the population. Quetlet, who was not a doctor, did not intend it to be a measure of personal health. His chart, and therefore what was considered average, was created using only white body measurements. Other factors that may affect weight, such as muscle and bone density, are not taken into account. As a result, athletes often have a high BMI, even though they are in good physical condition. (Most of the Washington Football Team’s linebacker corps are technically obese.) In a 2004 study by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Waist circumference It was a better predictor of health risk than BMI.

“BMI isn’t perfect, but it’s easy to measure,” said Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and dean at Tufts Friedman’s Graduate School of Nutrition Science Policy in Boston. “It’s reproducible and works well on average.”

And when it became covid, some doctors saw Link between high BMI and more serious cases You need to be hospitalized.Mosafarian Latest research It shows that 30% of hospitalizations with covid-19 are due to obesity. In the early days of the pandemic, obesity was one of the deciding factors in whether a patient received a ventilator in some states when distribution facilities were a concern.

However, in a recent study of the Journal of Obesity, Higher BMI was not a factor This has had different results for covid-19 patients who require mechanical ventilation.

Even before the pandemic, activists were worried about how obese people would be seen and treated by medical professionals.

“Fat people have been abused in the medical setting for a very long time,” said Darci Thoune, an English professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, who specializes in fat research and co-author of the blog. Two fat professors. “It only strengthens the culture of shame and contributes to the well-documented mental health problems that many fat people have due to the disgrace of essentially institutionalized weight.” When lipophobia encounters medical discrimination, these problems are exacerbated by colored races, says Thoune.

(Language Note: Toon prefers the term “fat,” which she and many activists find empowering over “obesity,” but there are disagreements within the community on how to identify themselves. Some people like the term “obese people.”)

The classification of obesity gives people the perceived benefits of access to vaccines.It’s not Real Many have pointed out the benefits. Because they are still facing discrimination against how they see their bodies.

“In the United States, it’s never been easier to be on a plus-sized body. The 35-year-old model Tess Holliday, who appeared on the covers of nylon Vogue Italia and Cosmopolitan UK, said,” We are our own. I have ridiculed the whole existence. ” Being tortured because of my size means that my entire life can cool the life-saving vaccine faster and cooler. “

Vaccine deployment itself is an indicator of BMI deficiencies. The BBC reported that the British were offered a vaccine appointment after medical records listed him as having him. 28,000 BMI, It apparently did not warn (the error recorded his 6’2 height as 6.2 cm; he declined the promise and is waiting for his turn). Also, because muscle is heavier than fat, weight lifters and cross fitters with a high BMI are eligible for shots, even if they are not at high risk.

Some unqualified people are joking that they want to get “covid 19” to get an appointment. “Damn, I have to chubby up,” said a Twitter user in response to the Washington Post’s story about obese people who are eligible to be vaccinated in DC.

“It’s really ironic to joking that many people online want to gain a pound or two and reach the levels they need to get vaccinated.” Holiday says. “No one takes the health of plus-sized people seriously.”

Some people who are subject to BMI are reluctant to get vaccinated because they are afraid to be judged. Due to the stereotype that weight is the result of personal choice, not a combination of complex factors such as genetics, environment, and mental health, the derogatory phrase “not worth the vaccine” for larger people. there is.

FOX5DC anchor Blake McCoy was shut down on February 23 due to a disgusting tweet about the vaccine.

“I’m angry that obese people of all ages have priority access to the vaccine before all essential workers,” McCoy tweeted. “When most people are at home, we went to work every day in March, April, May, and every day since we endangered ourselves and our loved ones.”

Followers pointed out that McCoy posted a photo of himself traveling the entire pandemic, pinning the show from home during the March and August periods. He was later stopped and tweeted a statement. I really regret it and apologize. McCoy refused to comment on this story.

Critic Andrea Pendergast, a 34-year-old communications specialist in Ridgefield, Minnesota, said: “You just think this is like we’re cashing a fat ticket or something. Finally, it was a much grander plan like this: fat, then we Get special treatment or do something. As fat people, we don’t get special treatment. “

After posting that Kelly Jenkins was vaccinated, people began asking how she was eligible. (Note: Don’t ask people for this! It’s not your job.)

“I sometimes say that I have comorbidities because I feel that BMI is more judgmental than asthma,” says a 33-year-old woman from Brooklyn.

Toon is currently qualified but will wait for the vaccine.

“I really didn’t want to buy a medicalized story about my body because it’s somehow more at risk … I support the idea of ​​lipophobia built into modern medicine. For, “she says. “That said, I understand why others choose it for themselves.”

Mosafarian says his study shows that BMI eligibility is appropriate.

“Obesity is clearly an independent risk factor for both serious illness, hospitalization and death, diabetes and high blood pressure, as well as an independent risk factor,” he says. “People at high risk of hospitalization and death must be vaccinated because that’s what we’re trying to prevent.”

In fact, taking advantage of BMI allowances can be guilty and shameful. Some people may find their BMI so embarrassing that they don’t register for their appointments. People with a high BMI but healthy, who do not have high blood pressure, diabetes, or other comorbidities, may feel guilty about having opportunities that may benefit others more.

Dienno, a woman in northern New York who was surprised to learn that she was eligible by email, says she appreciates the opportunity to get the vaccine but eventually disagrees with the policy.

“My mother couldn’t even get it,” she says. “Sure, she lives in Ohio, but it feels strange that I can get it before she can.”

She was able to resolve some of her complex emotions. Telling people that she has been vaccinated has empowered her, and she hopes that BMI does not prevent others from getting their jabs.