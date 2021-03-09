“Light at the end of the tunnel”: As the number of cases of Covid-19 decreases, 3 millennials want a better day

For Daisha Haynesworth, the recent decline in Covid-19 cases and the increase in vaccine supply in North Carolina “is like the light at the end of the tunnel.” Haynesworth, 28, said he was looking forward to the day when he could invite more friends to dinner, but for now, Ohio natives are still worried. “Hello, you [traveled] Last week I don’t want to hang out with you, “she said. “I think that’s what I made very clear to my group of friends.” More than 365 days have passed since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in North Carolina. Since then, nearly 875,000 cases have been medically confirmed in the state, and more than 11,535 people have died of infectious diseases throughout the state. However, state health officials are cautiously optimistic. Since its peak in January, the average number of new cases reported daily has dropped significantly. So is the number of deaths and hospitalizations that result. After a surge in January, the number of Covid-19 cases in North Carolina gradually declined.Source: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

Last week, state health officials moved Mecklenburg County to the state’s “yellow” layer. Covid alert system, Shows “significant” spreads — an improvement over the previous “orange” layer, which shows “substantial” spreads. Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina’s Secretary of Health and Welfare, attributed the decline in the number of states to several factors, including an increase in the number of people vaccinated. As of noon on Sunday, the state reported that about 1.8 million people had received at least one anticovid vaccine. “We are happy with the improvement in trends, but we still have more work to do to protect each other,” Cohen said in a statement. Young people in North Carolina are generally not yet eligible for the vaccine, but Haynesworth is pleased that qualified people have decided to get their dose. “We were worried about it, so we were really worried that people wouldn’t get it,” she said. “But many seem to be willing to vaccinate.” The state is currently directing vaccination to people over the age of 65, those working in education / childcare, healthcare professionals, and those whose work is considered “essential”, regardless of age. Later this month, the state will begin vaccination of people in critical health.