The flu epidemic never happened in the county | Jefferson County Area

According to state health records, more people are being tested for the flu this year than last year, but this season’s flu rarely causes Wisconsin residents to get sick.

The peak of the flu season is approaching, but this year COVID-19 also canceled it.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, people went to the doctor again this year to be tested for the flu, but there were only 60 positive cases across the state.

Samroz Jakbani, an epidemiologist at the Jefferson County Health Department, said:

He said the number of influenza this year is evidence of the effectiveness of masking and other mitigation measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are lessons to be learned here over the next few years, especially if we experience a more serious outbreak of influenza,” said Jakbani. “Some of our school managers have noticed the benefits they saw during their attendance and hope to continue with some of their virus infection mitigation measures over the next few years.”

During the 2019-20 flu season, 97,460 people were tested for the virus between October and February, reaching a final number of 142,759 at the end of April. That year, 36,175 people tested positive for the flu.

In this flu season, 99,434 people will be tested until February and it will take two months to complete the season. In the last week of February, only five people tested positive for the flu in the state, bringing the total to 60 this season.

Samantha LaMuro, an infection control preventive physician at Fort HealthCare, said he had never tested positive for influenza this year.

“I was hospitalized with a positive flu (case) at the end of last year, but the patient was tested at a nursing home and was hospitalized for flu complications,” she said in an email.

Overall, Jefferson County health officials said the county had never seen a case of influenza last year.

“Not all cases of influenza are reported, only hospitalizations are reported. The last case reported to us was March 2020,” said Gale Scott, director of health at Jefferson County. I will. “Since then, I haven’t seen any inpatient cases reported to us. There are reports of people who have been tested and negative.”

When COVID cases began to surge in Wisconsin last September, health officials warned about the “epidemic” of influenza and COVID-19. But that never happened.

According to experts, the measures taken to prevent the coronavirus (wearing masks, increasing social distance, washing hands) were major factors in preventing influenza.

But in an Associated Press article last month, Dr. Arnold Monto, a flu expert at the University of Michigan, provided another possible explanation for why the flu season didn’t happen.

He said the coronavirus has pushed away the flu and other bugs that are common at this time of the year.

“This is the worst flu season ever,” said Lynnette Brammer of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a surveillance system about 25 years ago.

In recent years, influenza has been blamed on 600,000 to 800,000 hospitalizations and 50,000 to 60,000 deaths annually.

Getting a flu shot may have helped.

“By this time last year, the number of people vaccinated against the flu has increased by 3%, and we encourage them to be vaccinated against the flu on a regular basis,” said Jakbani.

As of Monday, 566,871 people have been COVID-19 positive since March last year. And there were only 178 cases in the state on Monday. According to the Department of Homeland Security, 7,928 people in Jefferson County were virus-positive during that time. And only seven were positive on Monday.

