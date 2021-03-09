Israel resumes at party after vaccination

THis text message arrived early Sunday morning with a question that had not been raised in Hebrew (and most other languages) for months by a friend of Israel.

After a year of pandemic and repeated blockades, all Israeli restaurants, bars and cafes were closed in September. The country has almost completely reopened yesterday following the world’s leading COVID vaccination. motion. The locals made the most of and exerted their power as part of them.

“For the first time in the world, come back to life,” long-time Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shouted out of the cafe during a live Facebook broadcast of cappuccino and cake. “First” was a loose concept. In many countries, especially East Asia and Oceania, after reducing infection rates to zero, they have not even closed or are already open.

But for most other countries in the world that have been similarly devastated by the coronavirus, Israel is certainly about how vaccines can bring us back to life and what such a life looks like. This is a test case. Based on the first night out in Tel Aviv, it’s definitely a celebration, apparently surreal, seemingly normal, and recklessly bordering.

On Dizengoff Street in the heart of Tel Aviv, with fine shopping and many low-end bars, the Sunday night scene was a big party. Balloons tied to the shade, people walking on the sidewalk drinking beer, young delights overflowing from most taverns. Like electronic music was played.

At one such bar, the table of ten friends in their late twenties, Fasada was catching up with each other about life, work and romance, drinking red wine and beer. Next to them were two men who were enthusiastically rolling their joints and smoking, and were more worried about Quartey’s concerns about dropping pizza. Nearby, three girlfriends worked together on a bottle of white wine, looking at the crowd.

“It’s great to be back,” waitress Sapil, 28, told me. “This was what Tel Aviv used to be.”

It seems that the only allowance for discomfort last year was a mask hanging under some chins and a table that was more spaced than usual. Most of the government’s resumption plans relate to a “green passport” scheme for all people who have been or have been recovered from COVID.

At the time of this writing, 40% of Israel’s total population of 9 million is fully vaccinated with the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, including 90% of the most endangered people over the age of 50. .. Health officials have begun vaccination of teenagers to completely block the increasingly young and distorted transmission.

However, despite the still highest per capita COVID infection rate in the world (almost completely unvaccinated), overall hospitalizations and severe viral cases are declining.Multiple the study One clear fact has been pointed out that the vaccine works, according to Israeli researchers in recent weeks.Israeli Ministry of Health this week release Official data showing that of more than 3.3 million people believed to be fully vaccinated, less than 5,000 were infected and only 900 of them developed symptoms.

Therefore, a spectacular resumption of the economy with a “green passport” scheme aimed at responsibly returning everyday life to normal.

Available via a government-launched app or an electronic PDF (printable) issued by the Ministry of Health, this small document allows indoor admission to restaurants, bars, event halls, concerts and other public meeting spaces. I will. Other safeguards are still in place. For those who have not yet been vaccinated, the option of sitting outside still exists. In Tel Aviv’s mild late winter Mediterranean climate, most of the people on Dizengoff Street went.

They didn’t necessarily have to. On the surface, green passports are more of a recommendation than strict and swift legislation, with large numbers of people inside and outside multiple bars mixing freely (and without masks) for the most part.

“No one was actually looking at the green passport,” Tor, 25, an alternative medicine expert who went out with a friend at a bar on the nearby Rothschild Boulevard, told me.

In fact, Tel Aviv has more than 1,700 nightlife spots, cafes and restaurants. This is an number that local governments cannot monitor. The barcode at the bottom of the “Green Passport” is a decoration at this point. All that’s needed for the entry so far is a simple flash to the doorman of the document, which the Daily Beast learned directly, which may or may not be the owner.

But with or without the vaccine, people went out to look forward to what British journalist friend Rebecca, 35, called “our new and old way of life.” Plates and plastic boxes everywhere during lockdown outside many eateries (instead of tables and chairs).

Like everywhere else in town, the restaurant scene “never happened last year,” she said. “The excitement was obvious. People were dancing on the table in search of cheesy Israeli pop songs, as if it were a holiday weekend.”

Of course, at least at first, some people found it difficult to handle everything.

“It was weird to be out and around so many people for such a long time,” said alternative medicine expert Tor. “But it eventually became normal, especially after alcohol.”

In favor of regaining such lost normality, both 29-year-old Baruch and Lauren enjoyed a quiet drink together outside the cocktail bar further up on Dizengoff Street away from the hordes. .. “That’s the déjà vu of life we ​​had,” Baruch, who runs a HR company, told me about going out. “It’s my first date after Corona,” he added.

“Our second date” His fiancé Lauren jokingly corrected him. “I went to a cafe this morning.”

Lauren, the manager of a bar service company, was temporarily fired because the entire industry was closed due to a pandemic. Still, she and Bulk had not yet been vaccinated. It is a recurring theme among many young Tel Aviv who are not vaccinated anti-vaccines.

“I don’t want to be the first person to jump into the pool,” Baruch said figuratively. “We will see in the future.”

Others seem angry with the government and those who ask about making their lives conditional on vaccination. “It’s not anyone’s job, if I did it or not,” waitress Sapil replied when asked. “The government shouldn’t tell us what to do … and if the restaurant asks me for a green passport, I won’t look back.”

Indeed, it was a dropout in the deal. While the bartenders and waiters themselves may not have been vaccinated, they sat in clubs and restaurants after showing the vaccination documents. However, there is no legal way to force employees to vaccinate.

Tor was furious at those who had not yet taken advantage of Israel’s abundant vaccine supply and easy access.

“I have a lot of families in America and they are crazy about it [trying to get a vaccine]… The people here in Israel do not understand the situation in other parts of the world, ”he said.

It was an easy decision for 22-year-old Ohad, who is a waiter at Baruch and Lauren’s cocktail bar. He had just got his first jab and wore a plastic face mask like a colleague.

“I want the customers I serve to feel safe and comfortable,” he said. “I’ve been waiting six months to start this job, because how much time can I actually sit at home? [on unemployment] Will you lose yourself? “

That was an important point. A whole generation of young people in the hospitality industry (and other hit sectors of the economy) who lost their lives in a pandemic for a year.

It was the first night of rebirth almost half a year later, and both sides of the nightlife equation were thirsty to return to normal.

Idan, 42, who owns the majority of Jasperbar, Speakeasy in Dizengoff, known for having no business hours, said it wasn’t easy. “Everything was stressful. There was no government dialogue with the industry and their financial support basically covered our rent.”

But he considered himself one of the lucky ones. His staff is loyal and is back. The same was true for customers, judging by the heavy traffic inside and outside the facility. When he said to me, “Tel Aviv … Tel Aviv … things should be back to normal,” he hugged and kissed goodbye.

After the first day of resumption, they seem to do so. So is Tel Aviv, but so is Israel. And, like Israel, which has high vaccination numbers and infection rates, it could go to most other countries fighting pandemics.

If the vaccine succeeds in reducing the number of seriously ill people while the economy and daily life remain open, the world will have a model of how to live with the virus. Otherwise, Sunday night would be the first step towards yet another blockade.

In the meantime, Tel Aviv will continue to operate and routines will resume.

“We’re going out this weekend, right?” A friend of mine asked at the end of the night, perhaps a sign of how normal it was already.