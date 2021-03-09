Researchers reveal the benefits of tea compounds for high blood pressure





The hidden benefits of tea are not secrets. While some breweries have health benefits over others, there is plenty of evidence to show the benefits of tea over overall health.Tea is linked to having a positive effect on Weight loss, Prevent heart disease And cancer, Repels inflammation and lowers blood pressure. According to a new study from the University of California, Irvine (UCI), compounds in both green tea and black tea relax blood vessels by activating ion channel proteins in the walls of blood vessels. New discoveries may help explain the antihypertensive properties of tea compounds and pave the way for the development of new hypotensive agents. New research is published in Cell physiology and biochemistry, “Activation of KCNQ5 potassium channels underlies tea-induced vasodilation.. The study was led by Geoffrey Abbott, a professor of physiology and biophysics at UCI School of Medicine, a PhD lab, and Kaitlyn Redford, a graduate student at Abbott Lab. High blood pressure is a common condition in which the long-term strength of the blood is high enough that it can eventually cause health problems such as heart disease. Blood pressure usually fluctuates throughout the day, but can cause damage if it remains high for long periods of time. “Tea made from evergreens Camellia sinensisReports therapeutic properties for multiple medical conditions, including hypertension. Some studies have examined the health benefits of tea, but few have investigated the molecular mechanisms of action, “the researchers write. Researchers have found that two catechin-type flavonoid compounds in tea, epicatechin gallate (ECG) and epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), each activate a specific type of ion channel protein called KCNQ5. I made it clear. A cell that reduces the excitability of the cell. KCNQ5 is a gene that encodes an important channel of neural function and is widely expressed in the brain and skeletal muscle. “Using computer modeling and mutagenesis studies, we found that certain catechins bind to the legs of voltage sensors, which allows KCNQ5 to open channels in response to cell excitation. This binding allows channels to open much easier and earlier in the cell’s excitation process, “explained Abbott. Ingestion of green tea or black tea has been shown to reduce blood pressure by a small but constant amount. Currently, identifying KCNQ5 as a new target for the hypertensive properties of tea catechin may improve current therapies. Because catechin has the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, this finding may lead to new strategies and treatments for diseases associated with KCNQ5 mutations. Researchers in this study observed that when black tea was applied directly to cells containing KCNQ5 channels, the addition of milk interfered with the beneficial KCNQ5 activating effect of tea. However, Abbott said: “This does not seem to mean that milk should be avoided when drinking tea to take advantage of the beneficial properties of tea. We find that the environment of the human stomach is catechin in milk. We are confident that it will separate from proteins and other molecules and otherwise interfere with the beneficial effects of catechin. “ Using mass spectrometry, researchers also observed that warming green tea to 35 ° C changed its chemical composition to be more effective with activation of KCNQ5. “Whether the tea is consumed on ice or hot, the human body temperature is about 37 ° C, so this temperature is achieved after drinking tea,” Abbott added. “Therefore, just drinking tea activates its beneficial antihypertensive properties.” “Activation of KCNQ5 contributes to tea-induced vasodilation. ECG and EGCG

Candidates for future antihypertensive drug development, “the researchers concluded.

