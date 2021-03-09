VBI Vaccine Announces Registration of Prophylactic COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate VBI-2902 for Phase 1/2 Indications | National Business

Ottawa, Ontario-(BUSINESSWIRE)-March 9, 2021-

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV ) (VBI) is a biopharmacy company driven by immunology that pursues strong prevention and treatment of diseases, and today, the company’s monovalent envelope virus-like particles, VBI-2902, are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials Announced start of study enrollment (eVLP) COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Jeff Baxter, VBI’s President and CEO, said: “We are working to propose candidates that add meaningful clinical and medical benefits to already approved candidates – single doses, a more durable immune response, and / Or provide broader protection against known and new variants of COVID-19. Thanks to the support of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, the National Research Council of Canada, and Canadian partners for resilience biotechnology in the coming months. We look forward to sharing the initial data for this study within. “

“Our government is investing in a variety of Canadian-made solutions to help fight COVID-19,” said François Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation Science and Industry of Canada. “Today’s news is a welcome development, bringing VBI one step closer to providing Canadians with a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. Through this investment, we continue to expand our toolbox and continue to expand our toolbox. We will support the battle between this pandemic and future pandemics. “

Mitch Davis, President of the National Research Council of Canada, further commented: “The National Research Council of Canada and the VBI Vaccine have a long-standing partnership in research. Since March 2020, we have collaborated with research activities in Ottawa to preclinically evaluate, optimize and manufacture this COVID-19 vaccine candidate. We are working on process development activities. We are very pleased that this candidate will reach an important milestone in human clinical trials. “

The adaptive Phase 1/2 clinical trial is a randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of VBI-2902 with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant. In Phase 1 of the study, a 5 µg dose of VBI-2902 single and double dose regimens will be evaluated and up to 60 healthy adults aged 18-54 years will be enrolled. Depending on the enrollment rate, initial Phase 1 data for this trial is expected by the end of the second quarter of 2021. The Phase 2 part of the study is expected to be a dose escalation study that evaluates one- and two-dose regimens. Register for an expansion of the adult population across three age cohorts: 18-54 years, 55-65 years, and 65 years and older. The study will be conducted at nine clinical facilities in Canada.

The implementation of this adaptation phase 1/2 study Strategic Innovation Fund Of the Canadian government. VBI’s Coronavirus Vaccine Program is being developed at our research facility in Ottawa, Canada, and collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) is for additional collaborative research and development for preclinical evaluation and optimization. Recently expanded to include activities. Number of clinical candidates and scale-up of manufacturing.

About VBI’s Coronavirus Vaccine Program-2900

VBI-2900 consists of two enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) vaccine candidates. (1) A trivalent pancoronavirus vaccine that expresses VBI-2901, SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV, and MERS-CoV peplomer. (2) VBI-2902, a monovalent COVID-19-specific vaccine that expresses SARS-CoV-2 peplomer. The vaccine program was developed in collaboration with the National Research Council (NRC) in early 2020, and promising preclinical data released in August 2020 enabled the selection of two clinical candidates. Through the Strategic Innovation Fund, the Government of Canada has awarded up to $ 56 million in VBI to support clinical development through Phase 2 research and has been paid as a retroactive reimbursement of eligible costs incurred.

The first Phase 1/2 trial of VBI-2902, initiated in March 2021. Work is ongoing to further optimize and manufacture the VBI-2901, with Phase 1/2 trials scheduled to begin in late 2021.

About coronavirus

Coronaviruses are a large family of enveloped viruses that usually cause respiratory illnesses of varying severity, including common colds and pneumonia. Only seven coronaviruses are known to cause illness in humans, four of which most often cause common cold symptoms. However, three of the seven coronaviruses have more serious consequences for people. (1) SARS-CoV-2, a new coronavirus identified as the cause of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). (2) MERS-CoV identified in 2012 as the cause of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). (3) SARS-CoV was identified in 2002 as the cause of the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). 1,2

VBI Vaccines Inc.about

VBI Vaccines Inc. (“VBI”) is a biopharmacy company driven by immunology that pursues strong prevention and treatment of diseases. Through an innovative approach to virus-like particles (“VLP”), including a unique envelope VLP (“eVLP”) platform technology, VBI is designed to unleash the innate power of human immunity, the natural nature of the virus. A system that develops vaccine candidates that mimic the presentation. VBI is committed to targeting and overcoming serious infections such as hepatitis B, coronavirus and cytomegalovirus (CMV) and advanced cancers such as glioblastoma (GBM). Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, VBI conducts research activities in Ottawa, Canada, and has a research and manufacturing base in Rehovot, Israel.

Precautions regarding future prospects

The specific statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, not historical facts, and forward-looking statements in the sense of the Safe Harbor clause of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and the future in the Canadian sense. Information about the outlook for. Securities Law (collectively, “statement of future prospects”). We note that such statements include risks and uncertainties that may have a significant impact on our performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by management and information currently available to management. Actual results are not expected in forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including but not limited to the effects of general economic, industrial, or political conditions in the United States or internationally. It can be very different. The impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on clinical research, manufacturing, business planning, and the global economy. Ability to prove that a potential product is effective or safe in preclinical or clinical trials. Ability to establish or maintain partnerships in the development of therapeutic drug candidates. Ability to obtain appropriate or necessary government approval to sell potential products. Ability to obtain future funding for development products and working capital, and to obtain such funding on commercially reasonable terms. Our ability to manufacture product candidates on a commercial scale or in collaboration with third parties. Changes in the size and nature of competitors. Ability to retain key executives and scientists. Ability to secure and enforce legal rights related to our products. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties regarding us, is our filing with the SEC and the Canadian Securities Authority, including the Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the SEC on March 2. It is described in. , 2021, submitted to Canadian security authorities sedar.com May 2, 2021, supplemented or amended by the company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Considering these risks, uncertainties, and factors, please be careful not to overly rely on such forward-looking statements that are fully qualified by this notice. All such forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on our current expectations and, for whatever reason, forward-looking statements, except as required by law. You shall not be obliged or obligated to update or revise.

