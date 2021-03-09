Bodybuilding steroids associated with long-term testicular damage, studies discover





“It was unclear whether the illegal use of anabolic steroids caused long-term or persistent impairment of testosterone production in the testicles,” said Rigsho Spitalet, a highly specialized hospital attached to the university. Scientist Dr. John Rasmusen said. Of Copenhagen.

“These results suggest long-term testicular dysfunction,” Rasmusen University said in an email.

His message to men who are thinking of using them to strengthen their body: “Don’t consider that. The use of anabolic steroids can cause persistent adverse effects on some organs in the body. It’s sexual and even deadly. “

Anabolic steroid hormones are a laboratory-made variation of the synthesis of the male hormone testosterone. The use of these artificial steroids impairs the hypothalamic-pituitary-testicular hormone axis, which stops testosterone testicular production and impairs fertility, Rasmussen said.

“Recovery of this hormonal axis can be long-term, or (it) may not recover at all,” he said. The use of anabolic steroid hormones is associated with testicular contraction, decreased testosterone levels, decreased libido, poor erection and decreased sperm count, and breast growth and hair loss. “Many people consider anabolic steroid hormone abuse to be a problem of sports fraud among professional athletes,” said Dr. Charender Basin of Harvard Medical School, who was not involved in the study. Told. “The real story is that the majority (more than 90%) of anabolic steroid users are not elite athletes. In fact, they are not athletes at all. They look slimmer and more muscular using these compounds. I’m a recreational bodybuilder. ” Basin, who chaired the task force on testosterone treatment in the latest Endocrine Society clinical practice guidelines, said. Long-term testicular injury Published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism on Tuesday, the study followed 132 men between the ages of 18 and 50 who underwent recreational strength training. Men were divided into three groups: never users of anabolic steroids who quit nearly three years ago, current or previous users. Because testosterone levels fluctuate throughout the day, this study uses a new marker to lack testicular function called serum insulin-like factor 3 (INSL3), a hormone produced by the same cells in the testicles that produce testosterone. Has been identified. Men who used steroids once had much lower levels of INSL3 than those who had never used it. Studies have shown that the longer men use steroids, the lower the levels. “One of the key points of this study is that previous users of anabolic steroids have shown hypogonadism for more than two and a half years after discontinuation of (anabolic steroids),” Rasmussen said. .. “This study is important to confirm that clinicians caring for patients previously knew-long-term use of anabolic steroids can suppress testicular function, and these men use anabolic steroids. Even if it is stopped, recovery of testicular function may be incomplete or may not occur. “ Abuse of anabolic steroid hormones Abuse of anabolic steroid hormones is associated with more than sexual dysfunction. Its use is associated with high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease “even athletes under the age of 30 have heart attacks, arterial injuries, strokes, etc.” According to the National Institute of Substance Abuse .. Liver damage can occur along with a rare condition called hepatic purpura. In hepatic purpura, a blood-filled cyst forms in the liver and ruptures. The use of anabolic steroid hormones can cause acne and hair loss, signaling prematurely to stop bone growth at an early age and thus causing stunting. “Surveys show that some adolescents misuse steroids as part of their high-risk behavioral patterns, such as drunk driving, carrying guns, riding motorcycles without a helmet, and using other illicit drugs.” NIDA says .. Several studies have found an association between anabolic steroid hormones and irritable bowel syndrome and aggression. Others have associated moderate to high doses of anabolic steroids with anxiety, mania, and major depression. And the list of side effects continues to grow, Basin said. “There is a widespread misguided general perception that somehow these drugs are safe and can control side effects,” Bhasin said. “But studies now show that they are associated with cardiovascular disease and even early cognitive impairment. “And 100% of men who use high doses of anabolic steroids have problems with testosterone and sperm production, and depending on the duration of use, many of these men do not fully recover when they stop using it. . “

