More Iowa will be vaccinated with COVID-19 one year after the pandemic is declared | Health

Atlantic — A year after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, after the Iowa Department of Public Health announced last week that Iowa, ages 64 to 16, had a medical condition that could increase the risk of serious illness. More Iowa are vaccinated with COVID-19. Illness — I was eligible now.
The Kas County Vaccination Clinic, set up by Kas County Public Health and Rex Pharmacy, was held the same week (March 11, 2020), the first anniversary of the declaration of a pandemic.
While it opens vaccinations to more Iowans, it may spur some questions about what to do and what to expect.
Want to know how to sign up? Kas County Public Health Authority said anyone in the area currently covered by Phase 1A, 1B, or the newly opened 1C can call and sign up now.Please fill out the form at casshealth.org/covidvaccine Alternatively, call (712) 243-3250 and press 7. You will be contacted to schedule a vaccination appointment. Beginning March 9, the 211 call center will assist Iowa, aged 65 and over, who need assistance in scheduling vaccination appointments and lacks access to technology for that purpose.
What should you expect after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination?
Some people do not experience any side effects, but for others, common side effects include systemic symptoms such as pain at the injection site, redness, swelling, or fever, chills, malaise, and headache. included.
“These side effects usually begin within a day or two of vaccination. Side effects may affect your daily activities, but they should disappear within a few days,” the CDC said. Officials said.
What you can do to relieve arm pain and discomfort, or at the injection site, includes applying a clean, cool, moist washcloth to the area and / or using or exercising your arm.
There are several things that can be useful for “systemic” side effects. If you have a fever, drink plenty of fluids. You can also talk to your doctor about taking over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, and antihistamines for any pain or discomfort you may experience after vaccination.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, and CDC officials say side effects are more common after the second dose.
“After the second dose of the vaccine, systemic side effects (fever, chills, malaise, headache, etc.) became more common. Most side effects were mild to moderate, but a few people routinely Had serious side effects that affected their ability to carry out their activities, “CDC officials said.
When should I contact my doctor if side effects persist?
CDC officials said they should call if the redness or tenderness at the injection site increased after 24 hours, or if side effects seemed to persist after a few days.
If you experience any side effects, you should still get a second vaccination unless your doctor tells you to. Also, as with influenza vaccination, vaccination is time consuming and requires continued mitigation measures such as wearing masks and increasing social distance. effect.
Individuals are encouraged to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and maintain social distance, even if vaccinated.
The Vaccination Clinic is operated through Rex Pharmacy and Kas County Public Health and is located at Kas County Community Center. If you have a reservation, you must arrive near the reserved time. You will be instructed to check in and have them fill out the form. You can save time by printing and filling out the paperwork before you arrive. Make sure you have your driver’s license and health insurance card for check-in.
An available nurse will take you to the area where you will receive your documents and wait for vaccination. Then wait 15 minutes to make sure you feel good before you leave. Your second shot will be booked while you are there, and you will need to keep your vaccination record card for that second booking.