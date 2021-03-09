What you need to know about the COVID-19 variant, first identified in South Africa and now identified in Michigan

The COVID-19 “Superspreader” strain that devastated South Africa is now in Michigan.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, a case of a variant known as B.1.351 was identified in a young Jackson resident on Monday, March 8.

This variant does not make people more ill, but it seems to be about 50% more susceptible than other variants.

Here’s what Michigan should know:

Not the first subspecies of interest in Michigan

In January, Michigan health authorities first identified a B.1.1.7 variant of Ann Arbor patients. The strain first appeared in England.

As of March 8, Michigan identified 516 cases of B.1.1.7 variants in 23 Michigan jurisdictions.

First detected in South Africa in early October 2020, B.1.351 shares some mutations with B.1.1.7.

More than half of the states have found B.1.1.7 variants in patients, and at least 20 states have cases of South African variants.

It can significantly increase coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Although B.1.351 is considered highly contagious, there are signs that it affects clinical outcomes and disease severity compared to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which has been prevalent throughout the United States for several months. No, says the MDHHS press release. ..

However, more contagious variants can infect more people sooner, leading to more cases overall. Therefore, even if an individual is less likely to get sick, it can lead to more hospitalizations and deaths.

More contagious variants can also make it difficult to achieve herd immunity. ..

“If the virus is more easily transmitted between humans, we need to increase the proportion of people vaccinated in the population to prevent transmission,” said MDHHS Director of Epidemiology and Population Health. Dr. Sara Lyon Caro said. ..

Herd immunity is the point at which a sufficient number of people are vaccinated and / or have innate immunity in which the virus disappears.

Likely to cause reinfection among people already infected with COVID-19

One of the most worrisome aspects of South African strains is the number of reinfections reported by people already infected with COVID-19. This suggests that innate immunity from the original strain has no effect on B.1.351.

“It’s one of the things they found in South Africa, and it’s also seen in Brazil. This is because the variants are causing higher levels of reinfection among people who have been infected before. “Dr. Liam Sullivan said. Grand Rapids Spectrum Health Infectious Disease Specialist. “That’s another reason to get a vaccine, even if you already have COVID-19, because it really boosts antibody production.”

Current vaccines appear to provide some protection against B.1.351

Scientists are still studying how current vaccines work on mutants.

The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine appears to protect against several variants of the virus, including South African and Brazilian variants.

Pfizer and Modana vaccines appear to produce neutralizing antibodies against B.1.351 when tested against blood samples using variants. However, antibody production was significantly lower than the original strain of COVID-19.

Moderna will begin testing a new version of the COVID-19 vaccine specifically designed to target South African variants. Pfizer is discussing the development of updated or booster shots of the mRNA vaccine, as needed.

Double the mitigation strategy.

The same strategy that can prevent infection of other strains of COVID-19 also works for variants.

According to Sullivan, the strain is also transmitted by droplets and aerosols. “When people are exposed to it, it seems to be firmly anchored, making it a little easier to cause an infection. It keeps wearing your mask, keeps avoiding crowds, keeps social distance. I think it will strengthen the need. It’s actually more important than it is now. “

MDHHS offers the following strategies to protect against variants:

Get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Wear a mask around others.

Keep 6 feet away from others.

Wash your hands frequently.

Ventilate the indoor space.

In particular, be sure to mask properly.

Masks are an important means of preventing coronavirus, which means wearing them properly, covering the nose and mouth.

It also means using an effective mask. According to Sullivan, single-layer cloth masks are better than nothing, but wearing disposable medical masks or double-layer or triple-layer cloth masks can enhance personal protection.

He recommends the KN95 medical mask, which is more comfortable and easily available than the N95 mask, but is about as effective.

“I definitely recommend people trying to get the highest quality masks they can get,” Sullivan said.

