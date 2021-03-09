WHO warns that the world is in a “dangerous” stage as Covid Variant’s concerns continue





Houston and Florida are experiencing a more infectious British coronavirus variant as the World Health Organization warns that it is not time to relax in the fight against the virus. CNBC: WHO scientists warn that the world is at a “very dangerous” stage as Covid cases grow.



The world needs to step up its efforts to fight Covid-19 — and the country must not lose their vigilance, World Health Organization chief scientists surge in cases of coronavirus worldwide on Monday I warned that I was doing it. “We are in a very dangerous time,” said Dr. Soumya Swaminasan of the World Health Organization. “We need to double, this is not a period to give up.” (Ng, 3/8) With the update of the covid variant — Bloomberg: The spread of variants in Florida represents a threat to the US Covid recovery



Highly infectious Covid-19 variants are widespread in Florida, raising concerns that the virus can recur in and out of the state, even with a dramatic reduction in cases and hospitalizations. In Florida, like elsewhere in the United States, with the help of progress in vaccination campaigns, Covid’s cases, hospitalizations and deaths have dropped significantly from recent highs. But, at least in certain major categories, the situation in Sunshine hasn’t improved so rapidly. The per capita rate of Covid-19 patients currently in Florida hospitals is currently about 25% above the national average. Also, new patients arrive at the hospital’s emergency department at a slightly higher rate than in other parts of the country. (Levin, 3/8) Houston Chronicle: More Contagious COVID Variant “Actively Spreads” in Houston, Health Officials Find



A more contagious variant of the coronavirus has spread in Houston, and the city’s positive rate has risen last week, Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday. Two days before the COVID-19 restrictions for all states were lifted across Texas. Last month, city officials, who sampled sewage for traces of the virus, detected B.1.1.7 variants in 31 of 39 wastewater treatment plants in the city from 21 plants earlier this month. A study published last Wednesday estimated that the first variant found in the UK was 43-90% more infectious than previous variants. (Scherer and McGuinness, 3/8) CIDRAP: Higher viral RNA load, duration recorded with COVID-19B117 variant



According to a study published last week by the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, the first identified COVID-19 variant B117 in the UK produced a higher RNA load than other strains of SARS-CoV-2 virus, and its RNA was higher. It lasts a long time. Researchers collected nasopharyngeal swabs in the Abruzzo region of Italy from December 2020 to February 2021 when the B117 was first announced. The viral load of 313 B117-infected individuals and 2,344 individuals infected with other COVID-19 strains was estimated using threshold cycle (Ct) values ​​that detected the N protein-encoding gene and the S gene. Only those with a Ct value of 20 or less were studied (the lower the Ct value, the easier it was for the test to detect viral RNA in the sample). (3/8) Also- Axios: COVID tracking project officially ends daily updates



The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer group of data analysts, researchers and journalists brought together by Atlantic, published its final daily update on Monday, its first anniversary. This project will be an important resource for news media, academic researchers, and everyday Americans to track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the absence of reliable public data from the federal government. I did. (Rummier, 3/8) Axios: Axios-Ipsos Poll: A Year of COVID and How It Changed America



A year after the coronavirus suddenly shut down much of the country, Americans are watching clear cues about when the pandemic will end. The latest work of the Axios / Ipsos Coronavirus Index. Polls show that vaccinations are on the rise nationwide, and more Americans expect it to end sooner than later, but ruined their lives. Few people are ready to end their precautions. (Rather, 3/9) This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, which is a summary of health policy coverage from major media outlets.Sign up Email subscription..



