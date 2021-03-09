UHS will provide COVID-19 vaccine to more qualified members of the campus, where supply permits

On March 1, additional people in Wisconsin were eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. University Health Services provides vaccines to members of the campus community as soon as possible, as long as they meet the eligibility requirements and the vaccine supply allows. UHS will notify you by email when a reservation is available. Please continue to check the wisc.edu email.

Anyone who meets state qualifications can book a vaccine through a healthcare provider or other vaccination provider in the area.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the newly eligible groups include:

Educational staff such as childcare and faculty, and higher education staff who have direct contact with students.

Food supply chain representative.

Some utilities and communications infrastructure workers.

Public transport employees; and

Indispensable personnel for non-frontline healthcare.

UW-Madison has more individuals currently qualified than currently available vaccines. UHS receives a weekly vaccine assignment from the state. This will determine the number of reservations the campus can offer.

The campus uses state-provided prioritization guidelines because UHS cannot immediately offer reservations to all eligible people. It considers both the risk and vulnerability of exposure to COVID-19.

As of this week, UHS can offer reservations to:

Teachers, staff, and teaching assistants currently engaged in face-to-face instruction over the age of 45

Housing and dining staff over 45 years old

All childcare and management staff

Teachers of students attending kindergarten to high school education are vaccinated by Public Health Madison and Dane County.

UHS continues to provide vaccines to previously qualified individuals, including individuals who play a direct patient care role, individuals who are directly exposed to the virus or virus sample, and active members of the campus over the age of 65. I will. Since early January, UHS has provided employees and students with approximately 10,000 shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Vaccine supply may increase by next month, and UHS plans to provide vaccines to all qualified faculty and staff by late May. All students will have access to the vaccine by the beginning of the fall semester.

“We want to shoot weapons as soon as possible,” says Carol Griggs, UHS Operations Director. “We know that many people on campus are eager for vaccination, and we ask for a little more patience until more vaccines are available.”

The UHS, Human Resources Department, and others have worked with the Provost Department and individual schools and universities to identify eligible members of the campus. UHS also evaluated eligibility on a case-by-case basis.

If you do not receive an email recommending that you book your vaccine, you may not be able to get the vaccine because the university has not yet received enough vaccine. However, inquiries sent to UHS will be reviewed. Please wait for a while as a small number of staff are reviewing a large number of emails.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine require two doses for complete protection. Johnson & Johnson’s third vaccine is a one-shot vaccine. All three vaccines have been granted an emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration. This is a special designation to enable safe and effective medical care in emergencies such as pandemics.

The current COVID-19 vaccine has been available to tens of millions of Americans since December 2020. Highly safe And Highly effective To prevent vaccinated people from becoming infected with COVID-19 or developing serious illness. A few people may still get sick after being vaccinated, but they are much less likely to need hospitalization.There is early evidence that you also have the vaccine dramatically Reduction of mortality due to COVID-19..

“We encourage everyone to be vaccinated when given the opportunity,” said Jake Baggot, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary-General of UHS. “If you’re not sure if the vaccine is right for you, talk to your boss, your department’s disability representative, or a trusted colleague who has been vaccinated. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is for you and yourself. Is the best way to protect loved ones from illness. “

COVID-19 vaccination is not currently required for UW-Madison students or employees, but employees can book vaccines during working hours. UHS offers modified consultation hours and additional support for second and third shift workers. If you’re invited to book a vaccine, you won’t lose your chance if you don’t book right away.

Answers to other common questions:

What does it mean to contact students directly?

Anyone employed by a university who works with a student meets the definition of direct contact with the student. This means everyone, from instructors to researchers who oversee students and employees who work on campus in collaboration with students. Due to the limited supply of vaccines, UHS begins by providing vaccines to those who are currently working in person with students. Employees who work with students and are currently performing duties in remote areas can be vaccinated at a later date or can look for a vaccine in an area such as a healthcare provider or pharmacy.

I was vaccinated off-campus. How do I notify UHS?

Individuals vaccinated off-campus who want to ensure that their vaccination is registered with UHS will receive both a double-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) or a single-dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson). You need to perform the following steps: ) ::

It may take up to 5 business days for your records to appear in your MyUHS account.

For answers to more COVID-19 questions, including vaccine questions, please visit: https://news.wisc.edu/tag/covid-questions/

For more information on UW-Madison’s response to COVID-19, including the searchable FAQ database, please visit: https://covidresponse.wisc.edu/

For more information on vaccines, COVID-19, or to contact University Health Services, please visit: https://covidresponse.wisc.edu/covid-19-vaccine-information/