Wearing a Mask Doesn’t Impair Your Workout, Findings-Consumer Health News





Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (HealthDay News)-I’m trying to move my heart on an exercise bike. Will I have to wear a face mask to make it difficult to breathe while exercising? Not according to new research suggesting that healthy people can safely wear face masks while exercising hard. Scientists assessed breathing, heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen levels when 12 volunteers were exercising on an exercise bike with and without masks. There were 6 women and 6 men, with an average age of 40. There were no health problems. According to a study published on March 8, some measurements with and without masks were slightly different, but there were no signs of health risk. was. European Respiratory Journal.. Elisabetta Salvioni, research author at IRCCS Centro Cardiologico Monzino in Milan, Italy, suggests that it is safe for healthy people to wear masks during strenuous exercise. “We know that the main route of transmission of the coronavirus is by respiratory droplets, and that intense breathing during exercise can promote infection, especially indoors. Studies show. Although wearing a mask can prevent the spread of the disease, there is no clear evidence that the mask can be safely worn during strenuous exercise, “Salvioni said in a news release from the European Lung Foundation. While wearing a face mask, participants had an average reduction in their ability to perform aerobic exercise by about 10%. This is probably because it was a little difficult to inhale and exhale through the mask. According to Massimo Mapelli, also a research author at Centro Cardiologico Monzino, “this reduction is modest and, importantly, does not suggest the risk of exercising with a face mask, even when healthy people work at their best. Waiting for more people to be vaccinated with COIVD-19, this finding can have a practical impact on daily life. For example, opening an indoor gym could be safer. there is.” However, Mapelli added, “The same is not always true for people with heart or lung conditions. Further investigation is needed to investigate this issue.” Sambayat is chair of the Clinical Respiratory Physiology, Exercise and Functional Imaging Group of the European Respiratory Society. “These results are preliminary and need to be confirmed by more people, but suggest that face masks can be safely worn for indoor sports and fitness activities and have an acceptable impact on performance. It seems to be, “he said. Bayat of the Grenoble University Hospital in France was not involved in the study. For more information World Health Organization more When and how to wear a mask.. Source: European Lung Foundation, News Release, March 7, 2021

