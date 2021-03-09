Three medical innovations supported by COVID-19, which lasts longer than a pandemic

Many techniques and tools have had the opportunity to prove themselves for the first time in the context of COVID-19. Three researchers working on gene-based vaccines, wearable diagnostics, and drug discovery explain how their work has risen to a pandemic challenge, and each technology is now ready to continue to make a big difference in medicine. I hope you have done it.

Gene vaccine

Deborah Fuller, Professor of Microbiology, University of Washington

Thirty years ago, researchers first injected mice with genes from foreign pathogens. Produce an immune response.. Like many new discoveries, these first gene-based vaccines had ups and downs. Early mRNA vaccines are difficult to store Did not generate the right type of immunity.. The DNA vaccine was more stable, but not efficient at entering the cell’s nucleus, so Could not generate enough immunity..

Researchers slowly overcame the problem Stable, Get genetic instructions Where they need to be And induce them More effective immune response.. By 2019, academic laboratories and biotechnology companies around the world have dozens of promising mRNA and DNA vaccines for infectious diseases and developing or advanced cancers. Phase 1 and Phase 2 human clinical trials..

When COVID-19 occurred, especially the mRNA vaccine was ready for actual testing.The· 94% efficacy of mRNA vaccine It exceeded the highest expectations of the health authorities.

DNA and mRNA vaccines have significant advantages over traditional types of vaccines because they use only the genetic code from the pathogen, not the entire virus or bacterium. Traditional vaccines take months, if not years, to develop. In contrast, when scientists get the gene sequence for a new pathogen, Design a DNA or mRNA vaccine in daysIdentify potential candidates for clinical trials within a few weeks, Millions of doses manufactured within a few months.. This is basically what happened with the coronavirus.

Gene-based vaccines also produce an accurate and effective immune response. They stimulate strong T cell responses as well as antibodies that block infection. Clear if infected..This makes these vaccines more responsive to mutations and also means that they may be possible. Elimination of chronic infections Or cancer cell..

The hope that gene-based vaccines will one day provide malaria and HIV vaccines, treat cancer, replace less effective traditional vaccines, and be ready to stop before the next pandemic begins. I tend to refrain from it anymore.Indeed, many DNA And mRNA Vaccines for the treatment of chronic infections and a wide range of infections for cancer are already in advanced stages and clinical trials. As someone who has been working on these vaccines for decades, I believe their proven efficacy against COVID-19 heralds a new era in vaccine science. Frontline gene vaccine..

Wearable technology and early disease detection

Albert H. Titus, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, University at Buffalo

During the pandemic, researchers have taken full advantage of the proliferation of smartwatches, smart rings and other wearable health and wellness technologies.These devices can measure a person’s temperature, Heart rate, Activity level And others biometrics.. With this information, researchers can track and Detect COVID-19 infection Even before people realize that they have some symptoms.

As wearable usage and adoption Has grown in recent years, Researchers have begun to study the capabilities of these devices Monitor illness.. However, while real-time data collection was possible, previous studies focused primarily on chronic diseases.

However, the pandemic acted as a lens that focused on many researchers in the field of health wearables, providing an unprecedented opportunity to study in real time. Infectious disease detection.. The number of people who could be affected by a single disease (COVID-19) at a time gave researchers a large population to derive and test hypotheses.Combine with that fact More people than ever Using wearables with health monitoring capabilities, these devices collect a lot of useful data, allowing researchers to attempt to diagnose illness using only data from wearables. This is an experiment I never dreamed of before.

Wearables can detect symptoms of COVID-19 and other illnesses Before the symptoms are noticeable.. Although they have proven to be able to detect the disease early, the symptoms that wearables detect are: Not unique to COVID-19.. These symptoms can predict many potential illnesses and other health changes, and it’s more about what a person is ill than just being ill. It’s much more difficult. Tired of something..

As we move into the post-pandemic world, more people Incorporate wearables They will only improve their lives and their devices. The knowledge researchers gained during a pandemic about how to use wearables to monitor health is to address not only viral pandemics, but also other events such as food poisoning outbreaks and seasonal flu episodes. I think it will be the starting point for. .. However, because wearable technology is concentrated in the pockets of the wealthy, Young populationThe research community and society as a whole must address existing disparities at the same time.

A new way to discover medicine

Nevan Krogan, Professor of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology, Director of the Institute for Quantitative Biological Sciences, University of California, San Francisco

Proteins are the molecular machines that make cells work. Diseases often occur when proteins become dysfunctional or are hijacked by pathogens.Most drugs work by interfering with one or several of these actions Protein dysfunction or hijacking.. Therefore, the logical way to look for new drugs to treat a particular disease is to study the individual genes and proteins that are directly affected by that disease. For example, researchers know that the BRCA gene, a gene that prevents DNA damage, is closely associated with the development of breast and ovarian cancer.Therefore, much work is focused on finding drugs that affect it. BRCA protein function..

However, a single protein that works alone usually does more than just cause illness.Genes and the proteins they encode are part of a complex network – BRCA proteins Interacts with dozens to hundreds Of other proteins that help it perform its cellular functions.My colleague and i Small but growing Field researcher Those who study these Connections and interactions between proteins – What we call a protein network.

For several years, my colleagues and I have explored the potential of these networks to find more ways in which drugs may improve the disease. When a coronavirus pandemic occurred, we knew we needed to try this approach to see if it could be used to quickly find a cure for this new threat.I started right away Mapping of an extensive network of human proteins Allows the SARS-CoV-2 to be hijacked and duplicated.

After creating this map, we identified the human proteins in the network. Drugs can be easily targeted..I found it 69 compounds Affects proteins in the coronavirus network. 29 of them are already FDA-approved treatments for other illnesses. On January 25, we received apridin (Pritidepsin), one of the drugs currently used to treat cancer. 27.5 times stronger than Remdesivir In the treatment of COVID-19 Includes one of the new variants The drug has been approved in Phase 3 clinical trials in 12 countries. Treatment of new coronavirus..

However, this idea of ​​mapping diseased protein interactions to find new drug targets is not unique to coronaviruses.Currently using this approach Other pathogens Including other illnesses as well cancer, Neurodegeneration and Mental illness..

These maps allow you to connect points between many seemingly different aspects of a single disease and discover new ways in which drugs can treat them. This approach will allow us and researchers in other medical disciplines to discover new treatment strategies and see if old drugs can be reused to treat other conditions. I hope.

[Understand new developments in science, health and technology, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s science newsletter.]