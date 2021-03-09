Lung cancer scans are recommended for people over the age of 50 who have a short history of smoking





“There is building evidence that a very simple 5-minute low-dose, low-radiation scan can really save the lives of many,” said Bernard J. Park, a lung surgeon and clinical director of lungs. The doctor says. Screening service at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. He estimated that about 75 to 85 percent of the cancers found in this screening were stage 1 and could be cured by surgery or radiation therapy alone. Dr. Park said many people who applied for screening tried or were trying to quit smoking, but a few saw a clear scan as a sign that they could continue to smoke. Dr. Smith said the American Cancer Society will revise its own guidelines for lung cancer screening, and its advice is probably similar to that of the Task Force. In 2013, the American Academy of Family Physics refused to recommend or oppose CT screening for lung cancer because of insufficient evidence. However, President Dr. Ada Stewart said in a statement in an email Monday that the academy would review evidence of the new task force and decide whether to update its own recommendations to its members. Globally, there were 2.09 million new cases of lung cancer in 2018, and the disease is also the leading cause of cancer deaths, killing 1.76 million people that year. According to the World Health Organization.. According to the National Cancer Institute, 228,820 new cases of lung cancer will occur in the United States in 2020, and 135,720 will die of lung cancer. About 90% of cases occur in smokers, and smokers are now about 20 times more likely to develop the disease than nonsmokers. Only about 20.5 percent of patients survive 5 years after diagnosis. In most cases, the diagnosis is delayed after the cancer begins to spread. But if it can be detected and treated early, it can be cured, doctors say.

