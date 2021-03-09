LiveUpdate: Walz launches COVID vaccination for new group

A few weeks ago, the governor said 70% of state citizens over the age of 65 needed to take their first shot before moving to another group.

St. Paul, Minnesota — Tuesday, March 9

Walz: Vaccinations that expand after reaching the goal of 65 years and older

A pop-up COVID test site that opens in Carver County following an outbreak involving sports and young athletes

The CDC says people vaccinated at both doses can interact with other vaccinated people without a mask

COVID-19 variants found in 15 Minnesota counties, including all 7 metro counties

The first COVID-19 strain found in South Africa detected in Wisconsin

Governor Waltz announced on Tuesday that the state would expand its vaccine eligibility to two stages in Minnesota starting Wednesday.

According to a press release, more than 1.8 million people in the state, including people with certain underlying illnesses such as Down’s syndrome, people receiving cancer treatment, workers in food processing plants, and Minnesotan with rare conditions and disabilities. You are eligible for vaccination. There is an increased risk of serious illness.

Waltz talked about the change on Tuesday morning. You can see it below.

In his speech, Waltz said that elderly people who have not yet been vaccinated remain a “top priority.”

The following people are eligible to be vaccinated this week:

The Phase 1b Tier 2 population includes:

Minnesotan with specific underlying health conditions: sickle cell disease, Down’s syndrome, immunodeficiency during cancer treatment or organ transplantation, oxygen-dependent chronic lung and cardiac conditions (COPD and CHF)

Target Essential Workers: Food Processing Factory Workers

Minnesota with a rare condition or disability at high risk of severe illness

The Phase 1b Tier 3 population includes:

One or more Minnesotas over the age of 45 The underlying medical condition identified by the CDC

Have more than one underlying illness in Minnesota over 16 years old

Minnesota over 50 living in a multi-generational home

Key Frontline Workers: Agriculture, Airport Staff, Previously Unqualified Additional Child Care Workers, Correctional Facilities, First Responders, Food Production, Food Retail, Food Service, Judicial Workers, Manufacturing, Public health workers, public transportation, and US postal service workers

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said both tiers are eligible, but the Tier 3 population will have to wait for a message from Minnesota’s Vaccine Connector or its provider. You can sign up for the Vaccine Connector here: Vaccine connector .mn.gov.. She said the Minnesota still had to be patient while the line was moving faster.

Earlier, Waltz stated that 70% of the state’s population over the age of 65 was a priority for vaccination. This is because nearly 90% of COVID deaths are due to its vulnerable population.

“We asked most Minnesota states to protect Minnesota at a higher risk and wait patiently while being shot by at least 70% of older people. Achieving that milestone on Wednesday. Masu – Much earlier than planned. Starting this week, more Minnesota will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, “said Governor Waltz. “Achieving 70% of vaccinated older people is an incredible achievement in itself, but that’s not the ultimate goal. Until every Minnesota wanting a shot gets one. , I will continue to move forward with all my strength. “

In a Tuesday morning update, Waltz emphasized that vaccine demand is still outstripping supply. He added that due to the size of the newly eligible group, it would take “weeks” to complete this phase.

Asked if the expanded eligibility requirements could lead to relaxation of restrictions on state restaurants and other businesses, Waltz said it was a “fair debate.” He said the state was “at risk” to make some changes and could have already done so without Minnesota’s current situation regarding the COVID-19 variant.

On Sunday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that nearly 64% of its age group had been vaccinated at least once. Over a million people across the state are vaccinated at least on the first dose.

State leaders say Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine is available to accelerate the vaccination timeline and make more doses and options available to more people. I admit it. This vaccine also has the advantage of maintaining its effectiveness at warmer temperatures. This means you can put your valuable vials in the regular refrigerator in the pharmacy.

With the introduction of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state can also update the list of people in the following vaccination groups to include people with type 1 diabetes, ALS, or cystic fibrosis.

The Minnesota Health Department (MDH) also states that in the future, people will be able to get the vaccine from regular health care providers instead of going to vaccination sites or pharmacies.

Governor Waltz emphasizes the importance of signing up for the state Vaccine locator, And encouraged patience as the state waited for enough vaccine doses to cover everyone who wanted the vaccine.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health Outbreaks in Carver County are widespread.. Commissioner Jan Malcom said the incident increased by 62% from February 24th to March 4th, especially in school and club activities and gymnasiums.

“We have performed a very careful epidemiological analysis of the clusters in Carver County and believe that we have a high degree of certainty about the association between cases,” Malcolm said.

According to MDH, several public and private schools have identified cases of British variants related to several sports such as hockey, wrestling, basketball and alpine skiing.

Last Friday, we recommended a two-week county-wide suspension of sports starting today. Some games were canceled on weekends. On its website, Eastern Carver County School says the diversity team will continue to play, in addition to having additional mitigations and spectator restrictions.

The Chaska-Chanhassen Hockey Association also allows athletes to play.

“We need to make people aware that this is a high-risk situation. Even if it’s not a community decision, we need to take individual precautions to suspend these activities,” Malcolm said. Says.

MDH also wants the team to avoid dinners, parties and overnight parties and take the test. A new temporary test site will open at the Chanhassen Recreation Center on Thursday.

“People can control this situation by testing, masking and limiting social interactions,” said Dann Huff, MDH Assistant Commissioner for Health Protection.

Testing on this site will take place from Thursday, March 11th to Saturday, March 13th, and from Thursday, March 18th to Saturday, March 20th. Reservations are recommended, but not mandatory and free.

On a regular update call with the media, MDH Infectious Diseases Director Chris Elesman said that fully vaccinated people would be completely vaccinated without wearing masks or social distances. Worked on CDC’s new guidance to be able to visit with those who received it.

She said the new guidance is science-based and “advanced” and health officials will take it into account in the coming days.

Eresman said the COVID-19 variant remains a serious concern for health authorities. Variants were found in 15 Minnesota counties, including each county in the Twin Cities Metro. She said Minnesotas need to keep in mind the variants and follow mitigation efforts, even when vaccination efforts continue.

KARE 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in fact, not fear.visit kare11.com/coronavirus For comprehensive coverage, and kare11.com/vaccine Answers to all vaccine questions. I have a question? Please contact us at 763-797-7215. And every morning, we send the latest coronavirus updates directly to your inbox. Subscribe to KARE11 Click here for Sunrise Newsletter.. Help a local family in need: www.kare11.com/give11..