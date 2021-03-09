Global Survey Supports Eating Fish for Heart Health-Consumer Health News

Tuesday in March. September 9, 2021 (HealthDay News)-For people with heart disease, eating fish twice a week may be a lifesaver.

According to a new global study, eating oily fish such as salmon twice a week at 6 ounces may prevent cardiovascular disease in people at high risk, such as heart disease and stroke.

Andrew Mente, an associate professor of health research methods, evidence and impacts at McMaster University, said: Hamilton, Canada.

“If you are generally healthy, there is no clear protection, but fish are probably a safe choice for them,” he said.

However, this study cannot prove that fish enhance heart health, it only seems to be relevant.

According to Maintenance, it is the omega 3 fatty acids found in fatty fish that reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke by about 17%.

“Fish protection is primarily found in fish that are high in omega 3 fat, or in so-called oily fish such as herring, mackerel, sable, salmon and tuna. [steak or canned] And sardines. Other types of fish that contain small amounts of omega 3 fat are generally neutral, “he said.

For this study, Maintenance and his colleagues collected data on approximately 192,000 people from five continents who participated in four studies, including approximately 52,000 who suffered from cardiovascular disease.

Maintenance said it was the actual fish that seemed to benefit, not the supplements.

“Several studies have shown that omega-3 supplements in high-risk individuals with high triglyceride levels may achieve benefits, but higher doses of omega-3 to achieve benefits. Supplements may be needed. Trials with small doses of omega-3 have been found with little or no benefit. “

The report was published online in the journal on March 8th. JAMA Internal Medicine..

Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian is a professor of nutrition at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science Policy at Tufts University in Boston. He said past research efforts were not always definitive. “Not all studies are profitable, causing uncertainty and controversy about the role of fish in heart health,” he said.

Some of the differences in the findings may be due to the type of fish surveyed and the way the fish is cooked. Also, some studies have different types of heart disease that may not benefit from fish, and different amounts of fish and supplements consumed, said Mosafarian, who wrote the editorial that accompanies the study. ..

“Moderate fish intake (two servings a week) seems to contribute to a healthy heart,” he said. “Eating non-fried white fish high in omega 3 fatty acids probably has significant benefits. The predominance of global evidence so far is that those who eat more fish generally have health consequences. Suggests good. Every week there are some fish in your diet-your heart thank you. “

One nutritionist says that foods other than fish may be a better choice for your health and the health of the planet.

Samantha Heller, Senior Clinical Dietitian at NYU Langone, said: “Because the oceans are overfished and some fish are endangered, we and the planet all benefit from increasing plant and animal foods on our daily table. You can. Health in New York City.

Eating fish several times a week is considered a healthy alternative to red and processed meats, but legumes such as tofu, edible beans, and lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans, nuts, and whole grains. She pointed out that there are also vegetable foods such as grains and chickpeas, wheat gluten proteins that offer a variety of health benefits.

“Many studies have shown that eating a diet rich in vegetable foods reduces the risk of many chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, obesity, and cognitive decline. “Heller said.

JAMA Internal Medicine, March 8, 2021, online