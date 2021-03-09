Health
New Brunswick reports the 29th COVID-19-related death.One new case on Tuesday
Halifax-The New Brunswick Public Health Service identified one new case of COVID-19 and the 29th death in the state associated with the new coronavirus on Tuesday.
According to health officials, the person who died was an individual in his 70s, a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult housing facility in Edmundston. According to public health, their death was the result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.
Death is the ninth from COVID-19 at Manoir Bellevue.
“Marcia and I were sad to know that another person died as a result of complications, including COVID-19,” New Brunswick’s Premier Blaine Higgs said in a news release. “On behalf of all New Brands Wickers, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to this individual’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
“I join everyone in the state to share my heartfelt sympathy with his loved ones,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Health Officer. “This loss is a tragic memory that COVID-19 is still by our side and we all have to continue to take precautions to slow the spread of the virus.”
In total, there are 29 COVID-19-related deaths in New Brunswick.
One new case reported
New Brunswick also reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
A new case on Tuesday was identified in the Bassert area (Zone 6), which involves people in their 60s. Public health cases are related to travel and people are self-isolating.
One previously reported case in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) was described in another state and removed from the New Brunswick case count.
The number of active cases in the state has been reduced to 35.
A cumulative total of 1,460 confirmed cases have been confirmed in New Brunswick since the outbreak of the pandemic. A total of 1,395 people have recovered and 29 have died in the state from COVID-19.
At COVID-19, 3 people are hospitalized and 2 are in the intensive care unit.
According to public health, 569 tests were completed in New Brunswick on Monday, for a total of 236,792 tests since the pandemic began.
Case numbers are categorized into seven health zones in New Brunswick.
Zone 1 – Moncton Region: 338 confirmed (5 active)
Zone 2 – St. John Region: 224 confirmed cases (2 active cases)
Zone 3 – Fredericton Region: 241 confirmed cases (4 active cases)
Zone 4 – Edmundston Region: 422 confirmed cases (7 active cases)
Zone 5 – Campbellton Area: 182 confirmed cases (no active cases)
Zone 6 – Bassert Region: 28 confirmed cases (1 active case)
Zone 7 – Miramichi Area: 25 confirmed cases (16 active cases)
All zones move to yellow
Public health measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 have loosened throughout New Brunswick on Monday as the state moves to the “yellow” level of its pandemic response program.
Prior to the change, which came into effect shortly before midnight, the state was at a more restrictive “orange” level, following a surge in cases dating back to January.
Dr. Jennifer Russell announced on Sunday that people, even at yellow levels, must be vigilant and follow public health advice.
“We still need to be vigilant when moving to the yellow level, especially if there are variants that are easier to send. In a media release on Sunday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Health Officer, said: It states in.
Latest information on vaccines
New Brunswick’s COVID-19 online dashboard now provides up-to-date information on the amount of vaccine administered so far.
As of March 8, 38,483 COVID-19 vaccines have been given so far, and 12,152 people in New Brunswick have received a second dose.
The state has received a total of 56,135 COVID-19 vaccinations and holds 17,652 reserves for the second vaccination and planned clinics.
Vehicle traffic information
New Brunswick’s online dashboard contains information about the traffic of vehicles approaching the state.
On Monday, 1,558 personal and 1,177 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the state.
Of the vehicles trying to cross the border, 16 were denied entry with a rejection rate of 0.6%.
