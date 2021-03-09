Westmoreland County Allegheny sees the largest increase in Covid cases per month





Trib LIVE daily and weekly e-mail magazine Deliver the news and information you need directly to your inbox. According to state and local health departments, Allegheny and Westmoreland County saw the most additional covid cases in about a month on Tuesday. In Allegheny County, 348 additional covid-19 cases (166 confirmed, estimated 182) were reported. For the first time this month, more than 300 additional cases were reported. Positive test dates ranged from March 1st to Monday, with ages ranging from 7 months to 93 years and a median age of 37 years. The number on Tuesday was the most reported case since February 9, when 405 cases were reported. In Westmoreland County, an additional 100 cases of covid (23 confirmed, 77 estimated) were reported. The county had been in a double-digit incident for over 30 days before Tuesday. The number of new cases is the highest since February 3, when 115 cases were reported. The total number of cases in Allegheny County is currently 78,705. The total number of proceedings in Westmoreland County is currently 27,303. Two people were reported dead in Allegheny County and one in Westmoreland County on Tuesday. Deaths in Allegheny County ranged from November 24th to December 28th, and the Allegheny County Health Department said the deaths were due to the import of state data from an electronic death reporting system. Both individuals were in their 90s and one belonged to a long-term care facility. The total death toll in Allegheny County and Westmoreland County is currently 1,703 and 684, respectively. According to the state’s covid-19 vaccine dashboard, 142,820 people in Allegheny County are eligible for covid vaccination (single vaccination), while 93,824 are fully vaccinated (double vaccination). Westmoreland County has 36,940 people, or 25,441 people, who are fully vaccinated against corona. Covid hospitalizations in the two counties proceeded differently in the number of Tuesdays. Allegheny currently has 164 hospitalizations, up five from Monday. The number of Westmorelands was 114, down six from Monday. Allegheny County began in March and 169 patients were hospitalized with covid-19. Westmoreland County began the month with 111 hospitalized. Pennsylvania According to the State Department, the state reported 2,975 additional covid cases on Tuesday, killing 40 people. The number of cases on Tuesday (confirmed 1,964, estimated 1,011) was the second highest so far, with a maximum of 3,028 on March 4. Of the deaths reported on Tuesday, 29 were in March, 10 were in February, and one was in January. The new numbers bring the total number of Covid Cases in Pennsylvania to 953,136. The total number of deaths is currently 24,396. Hospitalization for covid-19 was 1,530 as of Tuesday, an increase of 28 from Monday. The state started the month and 1,715 patients were hospitalized, but the number is generally declining and hospitalizations have increased in just two days in March. As of Tuesday, according to the state’s covid-19 vaccine dashboard, 1,085,121 people were partially vaccinated and 981,209 were vaccinated with covid. Throughout the state, there were six counties that reported more than 100 covid cases on Tuesday. Philadelphia County had the highest number of cases with 473 people. Allegheny (348), Bucks (144), Lancaster (128). Montgomery (110) and Westmoreland (100) conclude the list. In western Pennsylvania, Allegheny County and Westmoreland County had the highest number of cases in the region. Zach Brendza is a Tribune-Review Digital Producer. You can contact Zack at 724-850-1288, [email protected] Or via Twitter .. category:

category:

Allegheny | Coronavirus | Local | Pennsylvania | Top Story | Westmoreland







