Vaccine deployment reaches 55-year-olds in a warning about Covid’s summer surge.Anglia





View a report by Elodie Harper from ITV News Anglia England’s chief health officer said he “strongly advises” any move to shorten the schedule to ease blockade restrictions. Professor Chris Whitty said there are still risks to resuming society, and at some point the UK will experience another surge in late summer or fall-winter. Staff at the Welwyn Garden City Vaccination Center are preparing to significantly increase bookings as vaccine supplies improve.Sarah Brown is the Nursing Director of the Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust. She told ITV News Anglia: “As soon as I started booking, those bookings were piled up on all sites, and I could book up to a month ahead instead of a week ahead.”But even after vaccination, the message should not yet be content with Covid. The people here seemed to keep something in mind. People are waiting to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the NHS Vaccine Center at Robertson House in Stevenage in January. credit: Jogiddens / PA Wire / PA Image Talking to the Commons Science and Technology Commission, Professor Whitty said that while older and vulnerable people are mostly vaccinated, not all young people are vaccinated by April and most promote the transmission of the virus. I said. Modeling examined by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergency (Sage) suggests that at least an additional 30,000 Covid-19 deaths can occur, even under the most optimistic set of assumptions. I am. “Even if a relatively small number of people remain vulnerable, it still represents a very large number of people overall,” said Professor Whitty. He said it may include people who are not effective with the vaccine, who are not taking it, or who are in a young group who have not yet been provided with jabs. In Hertfordshire, more than 2.25 million people received their first injections in eastern England, boosting vaccine deployment. credit: ITV News Anglia In the Welwyn Hatfield district of Hertfordshire, the latest weekly figures for UK public health services showed a slight increase in coronavirus cases. In the week leading up to Thursday, March 4, 86 people were 7 more positive than in the previous week. 70 Number of cases per 100,000 in Welwyn Hatfield for the week through March 4 54 Number of cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region for the week ending March 4 Both Leon and Alice in nearby St Albans have already been vaccinated, but this has not led to a change in behavior. It’s just a change of heart.“We are still very careful,” said Alice Fikiori. “We are not isolated as we were a year ago, we are keeping a distance and we are wearing masks.” Not surprisingly, the vaccine gave us hope and improved our mental health. Alice Fikiori In today’s Hitchin, people were enjoying the sunshine as the blockade restrictions were slightly relaxed from Monday, allowing them to chat outside socially apart. Some were concerned that returning to school could increase the spread of the infection, and there was widespread caution about the pace at which further restrictions would be lifted. Coronavirus details

