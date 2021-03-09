NEW: Nevada reports 14 COVID deaths as test positive rate drops to 6.3%

Las Vegas (KLAS)- Nevada has reported 14 COVID-19-related deaths, more than 400 cases, and reduced test positive rates in the last 24 hours.

The state’s positive test rate was 6.3%, down from 6.5% the day before, still above the 5% target set by the World Health Organization a year ago. However, that rate has fallen sharply since January 14, when it was 21.6%.

Nevada has reported 429 new COVID-19 cases, 350 of which are from Clark County. The total number of cases in the state is currently 296,822. Clark County has a total of 229,156.

Since January 30, the total number of cases per day has fallen below 1,000.

The other day, 13 and 14 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported from Clark County. Currently, 5,054 people are killed in Nevada and 3,947 in Clark County.

Nevada’s 14-day moving average currently has 5 deaths per day.

Last week, Nevada 5,000 COVID-19 Severe Milestone of Death..The· State reflected in one year After reporting Its first COVID-19 case..

As of Monday, more than 800,000 coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Nevada. According to the state health department..

Data updated every other week also show that nearly 9% of the state’s population is vaccinated. A total of 282,026 Nevadans have been completely vaccinated against the virus.

Hospitalization is currently less than 400 COVID-19 patients in the state.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 6,158 tests were conducted on the final day.

Clark County was removed from the flagged Nevada County list on Wednesday, March 3, for 20 consecutive weeks. The county case rate (347 per 100,000 in the last 30 days) is above the state target, but the tests (225 tests per 100,000 per day) and test positive rate (6.8%) are currently within state tolerances. ..

The two counties, Elko and Nye, remain flagged on the tracker and are updated daily on the DHHS dashboard.

Vaccination renewal

The DHHS Analytical Bureau added a “Vaccination” tab to the dashboard on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vaccination number Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.Click here View dashboard.. Be sure to click on the Vaccinations tab below the current status tab.

DHHS Report 801,215 times The COVID-19 vaccine was administered in Nevada. As of March 7.. Of the state’s total dose, 573,105 were administered in Clark County.

So far, almost 9% of Nevada’s population has been vaccinated.

Click here to find out when and where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The following is Monday’s full COVID-19 report, march 8.8.

Nevada hospitalization

Note: The state has not updated hospitalization data, including ICU unit or ventilator patient counts. Sunday Or holiday..

According to the state Department of Health and Social Welfare (DHHS), The number of inpatients in Nevada down According to data released on Tuesday, on Monday.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 4 on the last day, Current total is 395 confirmed / suspicious cases..

(Note: Daily statistics from NHA will no longer be available after February 26th. Updates will be provided every Wednesday in the future.)

Detailed information from Nevada Hospital Association (As of March 3):

According to NHA’s first weekly report, “the age of confirmed COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization is declining.” “In the last two weeks, hospitalizations for patients under the age of 70 have increased and hospitalizations for patients over the age of 69 have decreased. What has contributed to this observation, including the potential for the development of vaccine-related immunity? There are several hypotheses as to whether or not they are present. NHA will monitor the age distribution of inpatients weekly for the time being. “

According to NHA reports, the most common age group requiring hospitalization remains 60-69 years. Patients over the age of 50 continue to account for more than 70% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Weekly data on NHA are currently focused on COVID-19 patients as pressure on hospitals has eased.

State-wide licensed beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 10%

ICU unit occupancy by COVID-19 patients: 14%

Ventilator used by COVID-19 patients: 17%

The state set a record high for 2,025 inpatients on December 13.

Top 5 Number of hospitalizations (state-wide) Reporting date 1 2,025 December 13 2 2,008 December 15th 3 2,001 December 22 Four 1,996 December 20th, December 21st Five 1,988 December 29 This data is Nevada DHHS Coronavirus Dashboard[トレンド—入院]tab

ICU / Ventilator Data for Monday, March 8:

There are 88 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) throughout the state, an increase of 3 from the previous day.

According to a DHHS report, the number of patients using ventilators increased by one from the previous day to 47.

This data is Nevada DHHS Coronavirus Dashboard[トレンド—入院]tab

Nevada Incident, Test, Death

Currently, there are 296,822 confirmed cases and 5,054 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 429 new cases reported on the final day.

Since January 30, the total number of cases per day has fallen below 1,000. The state set a record of 3,402 COVID-19 cases on January 6.

The largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Nevada is as follows:

Top 5 COVID-19 Number of Cases (State-wide) Reporting date 1 3,402 January 6 2 3,194 December 4th 3 3,159 November 24 Four 3,063 December 8th Five 2,988 December 22 This data is Nevada DHHS Coronavirus Dashboard[トレンド—確認済みのケース]tab

DHHS reports 14 new COVID-19-related deaths across the state. The 14-day moving average of daily deaths is now 5.

Nevada surpassed 5,000 on March 3.

“Remember that the mortality rate we see corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response said in a news release.

State recent updates COVID-19 daily death graph (On the DHHS dashboard[死亡率の傾向]Tab) shows that the death toll was highest on December 22nd and January 11th (47), with 45 deaths on December 10th, December 18th and January 9th. ..

Nevada DHHS states that it is important to note that death reports are often delayed. Cumulative daily deaths are displayed by date of death, not the date the death was reported to the state. The total number of deaths across states in the first tab is Equal to the total number of cumulative deaths per day, as the exact date of death is unknown or awaiting reporting.

The maximum number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded per day in Nevada is:

Top 5 Deaths (state-wide) Reporting date 1 47 December 22 January 11 2 45 December 10, December 18, January 9 3 43 December 6th 6th Four 42 January 10 January 20 Five 41 December 29th, December 30th, January 12th This data is Nevada DHHS Coronavirus Dashboard[トレンド—死亡]tab

As of Monday, a total of 2,782,766 tests were conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 6,158 over the last 24 hours.

The 14-day average reported test positive rate was 6.3% as of Monday, down from 6.5% the day before.

The state test positive rate fell below 10% on February 20, and has continued to decline since January 14, with most of the state’s COVID-19 data, including hospitalizations and cases, continuing, so Nevada. It shows that the mitigation efforts are working. Downward orbit.

The World Health Organization advises the government that the positive rate of the test should be kept below 5% for at least 14 days before resuming.

* Note: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports The day before..

Clark County Incident, Test, Death

Of the 429 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada, approximately 82% (350) were reported in Clark County on Monday. Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Tuesday.

There are currently a total of 3,947 deaths, 229,156 confirmed cases and 13,647 hospitalizations, according to the Nevada Southern Health District dashboard. Updated daily..

Southern Nevada exceeded 200,000 COVID-19 cases on 17 January.

On the final day, 13 new deaths were reported in Clark County. The latest report states that the health district killed 169.4 people for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 1,562 positive cases Reported in the county in the last 7 days.

Approximately one-third (31.6%) of the cases reported in Clark County are Hispanic, the most affected ethnic group in the region, and nearly half (45.6%) of the positive cases reported in the county. The age group is 25-49 years old. ..

SNHD includes the number of Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndromes (MIS-C) in its daily report. Eleven cases were reported in January and 12 cases in February. So far in March, two new cases have been reported, the latest being March 2nd, for a total of 56 cases.

All of these cases were reported in children younger than 14 years, all of whom were COVID-19 positive.

MIS-C is a condition in which various parts of the body, such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs, can become inflamed.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. Although there is no known cause, many children with MIS-C had close contact with the virus that causes COVID-19, or with an infected person.

Recovery case

The number of people recovering from the virus in Clark County continues to grow. The latest county update estimates a total of 219,831 recovered cases. According to this, this is 95.9% of all cases reported in the county. Latest report of SNHD..

Health district provides Daily map containing the number of positive tests for each zip code in Clark County..

UNLVCOVID-19 Case Update

UNLV updates the graph and records new cases each weekend.

According to the latest report, two new COVID-19 cases were recorded last week. All among the students, no staff was involved and no faculty members were involved. Since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25, 2020, a total of 744 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded.

Click here to view UNLV’s COVID-19 report.

Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts

On February 11, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced a “safe resumption plan.” This will begin on Monday, February 15th and will increase the capacity limit for certain businesses and activities to 35% or 50%. This is determined by the risk level.

Large-scale rally plans may be submitted for the event, but the rally limit is 100 people or 35%, whichever is less. Approval for large meetings will not be provided until March 1.

The reopening plan will increase capacity to 50% on March 15 for almost all businesses and activities, and on May 1, the decision will move from the state to the local government.

More details:

Nevada is now Vaccine Playbook 3rd Edition, Outlines the state’s plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.

Governor Sisorak continues to urge the public not to give up wearing masks or social distance.

