Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19-related deaths and 517 new cases





Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were five new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 2,303, the Oregon Department of Health reported Tuesday. OHA also reported 517 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 158,007. Vaccination in Oregon OHA reported on Tuesday that 15,945 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 8,760 doses were given on Monday and 7,185 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Monday. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS). Oregon is currently receiving a cumulative total of 1,179,510 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 1,418,455 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon. These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Tuesday, providing regularly updated vaccination data. The St. Charles Health System reported 31,915 COVID-19 vaccinations as of early Tuesday. COVID-19 hospitalized There are 134 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, 15 more than Monday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, two less than Monday. The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity. There were 10 COVID-19 patients in St. Charles Bend as of 4 am on Tuesday, one of whom was infected with the ICU and ventilator. Learn more about hospital capacity... Incident and death Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday were Baker (4), Benton (12), Craccamus (47), Colombia (5), Coose (27), Crook (1), Curry (11). ) Is in the county. ), Deschutz (14), Douglas (15), Hood River (1), Jackson (49), Jefferson (4), Josephine (29), Klamath (15), Lake (2), Lane (17), Lincoln ( 4), Linn (14), Malheur (2), Marion (61), Morrow (1), Multnomah (76), Polk (8), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (17), Union (7), Washington ( 56) and Yamhill (10). The 2,299th COVID-19 death in Oregon is an 83-year-old man who died in Jackson County on February 19 and at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on March 5. He had a fundamental condition. The 2,300th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 43-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on March 7 and died at Salem Hospital on March 8. He had a fundamental condition. The 2,301th COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 64-year-old woman in Baker County who died on March 7, after a positive reaction on February 18 at the St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. She had a fundamental condition. The 2,302th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on January 11 and died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on February 11. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed. The 2,303th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 67-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on 21 December and died on 28 February at the OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center. He had a fundamental condition. Details of COVID-19 vaccination For more information on the status of the Oregon COVID-19 vaccine, please visit: Web page, Distribution and other useful information breakdown.

