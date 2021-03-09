Dietitian Cuisine: What You Need to Know About Vitamin D | Good Living

Vitamin D seems to be the new Vitamin C. Have a cold and take vitamin D. Take Vitamin D to prevent illnesses such as diabetes and high blood pressure. So why is vitamin D so important and why is it likely to happen? Are you missing?
According to a 2010 Institutes of Medicine report, vitamin D deficiency is considered to be at levels below 20 ng / mL. The test required to check vitamin D levels is a 25-hydroxy-vitamin D blood test. Studies have shown that this level may not be very low in some populations, but in populations at risk it is advisable to check the level and keep it above 20 ng / mL. I will.
There are many risk factors or populations that need to be aware of vitamin D levels:
- Darker Skin – The darker the skin, the higher the level of melanin. Melanin is a pigment in the skin that reduces the ability of the skin to convert sunlight to vitamin D.
- Limited exposure – In many cases, people living in north latitude are at greater risk. The closer you are to the equator, the higher the level of UV light. UV-B in the sun produces vitamin D on the skin. Also, working indoors and wearing long sleeves / trousers and head covers will reduce the exposure of your skin to sunlight. Sunscreen also reduces the amount of UV-B absorbed by your skin. Vitamin D levels are often highest at the end of summer and lowest at the end of winter.
- Abnormal gastrointestinal tract – People with symptoms such as Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, or cystic fibrosis can destroy areas where vitamin D is absorbed. This also applies to some obese patients, such as those undergoing gastric bypass surgery.
- Diet – Diet is not a good source of vitamin D, but further limiting dietary intake, such as those with vegans and lactose intolerance, can further increase the risk of deficiency.
- Obesity – Vitamin D is extracted from blood cells by fat cells. Many people with a BMI above 30 are known to be deficient in vitamin D.
Problems that can arise from vitamin D deficiency are often associated with bone health. Vitamin D works with calcium in our body to harden bones. Therefore, vitamin D deficiency is associated with illnesses such as rickets. Vitamin D deficiency is also associated with cardiovascular disease, cognitive impairment in adults, severe asthma in children, and an increased risk of cancer. Much research has been done on vitamin D and its effect on the prevention of diabetes, hypertension, impaired glucose tolerance, and even multiple sclerosis.
The current daily intake of vitamin D is 600 IU for the majority of people. It is recommended to increase to 800 IU for children over 70 years old and to 400 IU for children under 1 year old. Food is not always the best source of vitamin D, but 3 ounces of canned pink salmon is 400 IU, 3 ounces of portobello mushrooms exposed to UV light is 375 IU, 4 ounces of shrimp is 175 IU, and 3 ounces of light tuna is 154 IU. .. IU and 8 ounces of fortified orange juice is 135 IU. Therefore, if possible, look for foods that are fortified with vitamin D. Fair-skinned people can make 20,000-30,000 IU of vitamin D in 30 minutes of sunbathing without sunscreen (Center for Science in the Public Interest, 2006). Therefore, sun exposure is often the recommended way to increase vitamin D levels. About 15-20 minutes three days a week is usually sufficient to meet vitamin D levels. When using supplements, keep in mind that D3 (cholecalciferol) is preferred and more powerful than D2 (ergocalciferol).
Elizabeth Sommerfeld is a registered dietitian for both the DeTar Healthcare System and the Jackson County Hospital District.
