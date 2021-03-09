Team discovers new organelles involved in cancer metastasis

This 3D image of bone metastases from human breast cancer shows the formation of organelles (magenta) newly described in cancer cells (cyan). Cell nuclei from both cancer cells and normal bone cells are labeled blue.Credit: Image rendering by Mark Esposito and Gary Laevsky



Some of Princeton’s leading cancer researchers were surprised to find a brief study of how cancer spreads throughout the body, that metastases revealed evidence of liquid-liquid phase separation. The creatures fuse with each other, similar to the movements found in lava lamps and liquid mercury.

“I believe this is the first time phase separation has been involved in cancer metastasis,” said Ivin Kang, a professor of molecular biology at Warner-Lambert / Parke-Davis. He is the lead author of a new treatise on the cover of the latest issue. Nature cell biology..

Not only do their studies link phase separation to cancer studies, but the bound blobs create more than the sum of those parts and self-organize into previously unknown organelles (essentially cellular organelles). It turned out to be.

Discovering a new organelle is revolutionary, Kang said. He compared it to finding a new planet in our solar system. “I had an organelle I’ve known for over 100 years, but suddenly I found a new one!”

This will change some basic perceptions of what cells are and what they do, says Mark Esposito, who holds his PhD in 2017. A graduate of Kang’s lab, the first author of a new treatise, and a current postdoc. “Everyone goes to school and learns a few things about some organelles, such as’mitochondria are the driving force of cells’, but now what’s inside the cell, the cell itself. It’s a classic definition of how to organize and control that behavior is starting to change. ” “Our research shows a very concrete step forward in it.”

This work was born out of a collaboration between researchers in the laboratory of three professors at Princeton University. Ileana Cristea, Professor of Molecular Biology, Mass spectrometry Living Tissues; Cliff Brangwin, June K. Wu ’92 Professor of Chemistry and Biotechnology and Director of the Princeton Biotechnology Initiative, a pioneer in the study of phase separation in biological processes.

“Iliana is a biochemist, Cliff is a biophysicist and engineer, and I’m a cancer biologist, a cell biologist,” Kang said. “Princeton is a great place for people to connect and collaborate. The campus is very small. All science departments are adjacent. Iliana’s lab is actually on the same floor of Lewis Thomas. These are very important. Close relationshipCan incorporate technology from different angles in a wide variety of research fields, enabling and targeting breakthroughs in understanding the metabolic mechanisms of cancer (progression, metastasis, immune response). You can also come up with new ways to do it. “”

The latest breakthrough, featuring an unnamed organelle, adds a new understanding to the role of the Wnt signaling pathway. The discovery of this system gave birth to the 1995 Nobel Prize-winning Eric Wieschaus, Professor Squibb of Molecular Biology at Princeton University, and Professor Lewis. -Sigler Institute for Integrated Genomics. The Wnt pathway is essential for embryonic development in countless organisms, from small invertebrates to humans. Vischaus found that cancer could adopt this pathway and grow as fast as an embryo needs, essentially destroying its ability to grow a tumor.

Princeton University cancer researcher Yibin Kang (left) and Mark Esposito (right), found here in April 2019, are involved in bone metastases and are formed by liquid-liquid phase separation, a new, yet-unnamed organelle. I found. The creatures merge with each other. “We believe this is the first time phase separation has been associated with cancer metastasis,” Kang said. Credits: Yibin Kang and Mark Esposito



Subsequent studies have revealed that the Wnt signaling pathway plays multiple roles in healthy bone growth and cancer metastasis to bone. When Kang and his colleagues discovered this new organelle, they were investigating a complex interaction between a signaling molecule called TGF-b, Wnt, and a relatively unknown gene, DACT1.

Think of it as panic shopping before the storm, Esposito said. It’s not just human characteristics that buy bread and milk before a snowstorm, and stock up on hand sanitizers and toilet paper when a pandemic is imminent. They also occur at the cellular level.

The mechanism is as follows. The panicked shopper is DACT1 and the snowstorm (or pandemic) is TGF-β. Bread and hand sanitizers are casein kinase 2 (CK2), and in the presence of storms, DACT1 grabs as many of them as possible, and newly discovered organelles isolate them. By hoarding CK2, shoppers prevent others from making sandwiches and disinfecting their hands. In other words, it interferes with the normal operation of the Wnt pathway.

Through a series of detailed and complex experiments, the researchers stitched together the stories. Bone tumors first induce Wnt signaling and spread (spread) throughout the bone. Second, bone-rich TGF-b stimulates panicked shopping and suppresses Wnt signaling. The tumor then stimulates the growth of osteoclasts and scrapes off old bone tissue. (Healthy bone is always replenished in a two-part process: osteoclasts scrape the layer of bone, and then osteoblasts reconstruct the bone with new material.) This allows TGF-b. The concentration is further increased, further promoting the accumulation of DACT1 and subsequent suppression of Wnt. It has been shown to be important in further metastases.

By discovering the role of DACT1 and this organelle, Kang and his team have discovered new potential targets for anticancer drugs. “For example, if there is a way to destroy the DACT1 complex, the tumor may spread, but it will never” grow “until it becomes a life-threatening metastasis. That’s hope, “Kang said.

Kang and Esposito recently co-founded Kayo Thera to pursue the development of medicines for patients with late-stage or metastatic cancer, based on collaboration at the Kang Lab. “This kind of basic research that Mark is doing represents a breakthrough scientific discovery and could lead to medical progress,” Kang said.

Researchers have discovered that DACT1 also plays many other roles, but their team is just beginning to investigate. A mass spectrometric collaboration with Cristair’s team revealed that the mysterious organelle contains more than 600 different proteins. Mass spectrometry allows scientists to find the exact components of almost any substance imaged on a microscope slide.

“It’s a more dynamic signaling node than just controlling Wnt and TGF-b,” Esposito said. “This is just the tip of the iceberg in a new field of biology.”

With phase separation Cancer research Although still in its infancy, it already shows great potential, said Brangwin, co-author of the treatise.

“The role of biomolecular condensates in cancer is both in their development, especially through metastasis, but is not yet fully understood,” he said. “This study cancer Signal transduction pathways and condensed biophysics, which will open new therapeutic avenues. ”

For more information:

Mark Esposito et al, TGF-β-induced DACT1 biomolecular condensate suppresses Wnt signaling and promotes bone metastasis. Nature cell biology (2021). Mark Esposito et al, TGF-β-induced DACT1 biomolecular condensate suppresses Wnt signaling and promotes bone metastasis.(2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41556-021-00641-w