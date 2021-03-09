Health
Colorectal cancer recognition and screening save lives
March 19, It will be 16 years that my mother lost the seven and a half year fight against colorectal cancer. She was 55 years old.
Every year at this time of year our family celebrates her life and, as far as we know, recognizes the importance of taking steps to prevent the repetition of more than half a dozen lives of my family. Masu: Colorectal cancer.
In fact, March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2021, 104,270 new cases of colon cancer and 45,230 new cases of rectal cancer will be diagnosed.
Diagnosis of new colorectal cancers has declined over decades, mainly because more people are being screened and taking care of themselves, but these numbers are still It’s amazing.
This is about 150,000 people whose lives are upset due to colorectal cancer this year.
Looking back on her mother’s experience, her diagnosis was not surprising. She was symptomatological for some time: weakness and malaise, significant changes in bowel habits and bleeding. Add to the mix that she has had limited access to medical services for years because we lived in poverty.
By the time she was diagnosed, she was already in stage IV, the most advanced stage of colorectal cancer. She was handed a dark prognosis of only 4 to 6 months to live. She was advised to sort out her affairs. However, after a brief discussion, she decided to fight and started a marathon on surgical intervention, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. This lasted most of the decade.
Her treatment plans changed frequently as the cancer spread to the liver, lungs, bones, and ovaries.
She finally turned to clinical trials in search of hope. Some of the medicines worked for a while, while others didn’t work very well. It was a very difficult time for our family, but when the decks were stacked against her, it proved how strong mom I and my brother could be. Unfortunately, there was so much cancer that she eventually succumbed to the illness.
Looking back on the benefits of hindsight and over 20 years of experience in healthcare at various levels, we have to realize the potential of what she could have done if she became more aware of her symptoms and had access to them. I don’t get it. To the screening service. Things may have had different results. She may have been here to see her five grandchildren grow up now. Only if.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people between the ages of 50 and 75 should be screened for colorectal cancer. If you are like me or my brother and have a sick family, you will start earlier. I was first shown at the age of 35.
so Tricity Medical Center We are affiliated with various nonprofits, including the American Cancer Society. Coastal commitment Initiatives to improve community education and access to cancer screening and care.In addition, our Cancer treatment service Excellent and available in our community.
Please take the time to understand this month. Screening recommendations..I know Symptoms.. If you have any concerns, High risk category..
With your help, we can continue the declining trend of new cases, save lives and reduce the pain caused by colorectal cancer.
Aaron Vizac is the Chief Foreign Affairs Officer of the Oceanside Tricity Medical Center.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]