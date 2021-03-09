Colorectal cancer recognition and screening save lives

March 19, It will be 16 years that my mother lost the seven and a half year fight against colorectal cancer. She was 55 years old.

Every year at this time of year our family celebrates her life and, as far as we know, recognizes the importance of taking steps to prevent the repetition of more than half a dozen lives of my family. Masu: Colorectal cancer.

In fact, March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2021, 104,270 new cases of colon cancer and 45,230 new cases of rectal cancer will be diagnosed.

Diagnosis of new colorectal cancers has declined over decades, mainly because more people are being screened and taking care of themselves, but these numbers are still It’s amazing.

This is about 150,000 people whose lives are upset due to colorectal cancer this year.

Looking back on her mother’s experience, her diagnosis was not surprising. She was symptomatological for some time: weakness and malaise, significant changes in bowel habits and bleeding. Add to the mix that she has had limited access to medical services for years because we lived in poverty.

By the time she was diagnosed, she was already in stage IV, the most advanced stage of colorectal cancer. She was handed a dark prognosis of only 4 to 6 months to live. She was advised to sort out her affairs. However, after a brief discussion, she decided to fight and started a marathon on surgical intervention, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. This lasted most of the decade.

Her treatment plans changed frequently as the cancer spread to the liver, lungs, bones, and ovaries.

She finally turned to clinical trials in search of hope. Some of the medicines worked for a while, while others didn’t work very well. It was a very difficult time for our family, but when the decks were stacked against her, it proved how strong mom I and my brother could be. Unfortunately, there was so much cancer that she eventually succumbed to the illness.

Looking back on the benefits of hindsight and over 20 years of experience in healthcare at various levels, we have to realize the potential of what she could have done if she became more aware of her symptoms and had access to them. I don’t get it. To the screening service. Things may have had different results. She may have been here to see her five grandchildren grow up now. Only if.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people between the ages of 50 and 75 should be screened for colorectal cancer. If you are like me or my brother and have a sick family, you will start earlier. I was first shown at the age of 35.

so Tricity Medical Center We are affiliated with various nonprofits, including the American Cancer Society. Coastal commitment Initiatives to improve community education and access to cancer screening and care.In addition, our Cancer treatment service Excellent and available in our community.

Please take the time to understand this month. Screening recommendations..I know Symptoms.. If you have any concerns, High risk category..

With your help, we can continue the declining trend of new cases, save lives and reduce the pain caused by colorectal cancer.

Aaron Vizac is the Chief Foreign Affairs Officer of the Oceanside Tricity Medical Center.