This coronavirus vaccine does not even require an injection – BGR

About a year ago, news of the first coronavirus vaccine candidate came out, researchers say, taking 12 to 18 months to prepare the COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, hundreds of vaccine candidates have emerged, and by the end of 2020, the world already had some of the best candidates. Some of them even successfully passed clinical trials. Some vaccine candidates failed prematurely and were abandoned. Other vaccines completed Phase 3 trials in early 2021 and some vaccines are already in use in many countries. In fact, more than 312 million vaccines are used worldwide, 186 million people I have taken at least one dose at the time of writing this article. Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca / Oxford, and Johnson & Johnson are some of the companies that use medicines used in North America, Europe, Israel, and other countries. China and Russia have their own COVID-19 vaccines, some of which are sold to other countries.

However, early 2021 also indicated that vaccine research should not be stopped simply because some highly effective options have been distributed.Coronavirus continues to mutate, with some recently discovered strains May reduce efficacy Of these first generation COVID-19 vaccines. Existing drugs may need to be renewed to successfully address future dominant mutations. Apart from this, other vaccine research projects are still underway and may offer more vaccination options to overcome the pandemic. Currently, Finnish researchers are developing a new type of COVID-19 vaccine that is a candidate that does not even require injections.

Rokote Laboratories Finland is developing a nasal vaccine that is given exactly where the new coronavirus begins to infect cells. Researchers at the University of Helsinki and the University of Eastern Finland developed the drug and co-founded the company. They are seeking funding to advance the project into clinical trials.

Vaccines are based on gene transfer technology According to the announcement From the University of Helsinki. This technology has been used in clinical trials where gene therapy has been used in cardiovascular disease and cancer. “The vaccine uses a safe adenovirus carrier that contains cloned DNA strands, which causes the nasopharyngeal cells to produce viral proteins that provoke a response to the vaccine,” the university explains. .. The vaccine does not have the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus, just as the other candidates do not have the virus.

Development will begin in the spring of 2020, and researchers believe that delivering vaccines using nasal drops may elicit a broader immune response than injectable vaccines. “While intramuscularly injected vaccines produce IgG antibodies in the bloodstream, nasal vaccines also produce an IgA response that protects the mucous membranes, which allows the vaccinated person to infect the virus. “I think we can prevent this,” said Academy professor Seppo Ylä-Hettuala. Said in a statement..both IgA and IgG An immunoglobulin or antibody that can neutralize the virus after vaccination.

Karle Saksela, a professor of virology at the University of Helsinki, also said, “At least people in the medical risk group will need new vaccines against new variants in the next few years, even if the entire population is vaccinated with current drugs. Will be. “

“The vaccines currently in use are clearly less protective against South African variants that are likely to become the predominant virus in the next wave. Our vaccine is already the most important variant, namely We take into account those from South Africa, Brazil and the United Kingdom. There will certainly be demand for this type of vaccine. “

The first clinical trial will be conducted in Finland, but it is unknown when it will start. If successful, the drug will be manufactured in “significant amounts” in Finland and may be approved outside Europe. In the future, we may use the same delivery method to fight other infections.

A similar project from Hong Kong is underway, Dual Coronavirus-Influenza Vaccine It is also given via nasal drops.Notably, nasal spray vaccines are already available Because of the flu.

