Connect with us

Health

A slight increase in vaccine dose over the next two weeks, with a significant increase expected in late March

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


The state’s highest public health officials expect a slight increase in COVID-19 vaccine suppleness in Maine over the next two weeks on Tuesday, but a significant increase is expected nationwide by the end of March or early April. Said.

The state has also announced a new program that allows people with transportation problems to get a free ride on vaccine reservations. This is a development that may help address the vaccination gap for vulnerable individuals.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, said next week’s supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would be at most thousands more than this week. Maine received 45,150 doses this week, down from 55,060 last week, but still much higher than the previous week.

“In the next few weeks, Both Pfizer and Moderna are expected to increase Be conservative, “he said during a briefing with the media on Tuesday.

The 55,060 doses were mostly “cleaning the shelves” of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, increasing Maine’s vaccine supply by 15,000 last week. It will take weeks to fully increase Johnson & Johnson vaccine production, but Shah said he expects Maine to increase significantly from the last week of March to April.

Maine Health and Welfare Commissioner Jeanne Lambreux said the Maine age-based system is still on track for people over the age of 50 who will begin booking vaccines on April 1. Stated. Child care workers of all ages.

According to a news release, the boarding program announced on Tuesday will offer “ride for residents of Maine who cannot drive, have no reliable transportation, or otherwise cannot travel to schedule.” Call 855-608-5172 to arrange a ride after booking your vaccine. Boarding is available daily from 7am to 4pm except Sundays.

“This is a new tool for promoting fairness in Maine’s vaccination plans,” said Lambrew.

Shah also said the warm spring climate and increased immunization of school staff could increase face-to-face learning at school this spring, but changes could be made at the local level according to state guidelines. Highly sexual. Most schools in Maine offer a hybrid format where students go directly to school two days a week and remote for the remaining three days.

Massachusetts announced on Tuesday that all primary schools in the state will return to full-time face-to-face learning on April 9 and will return to middle school by April 28. The high school plan will be announced later.

Maine hasn’t announced plans for more face-to-face learning, but Shah said warmer climates later this spring could help, including facilitating outdoor lunches, facilitating outdoor learning, and improving ventilation. Said there is. The virus is more easily transmitted in poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

“We hope that as we get more widespread vaccinations among our staff and enter a warmer climate, we may be on the path to more face-to-face education,” he said. “The question for us is how can we move on to more face-to-face education?”

Christiholmquist, a fourth-year teacher at Dilligo Elementary School in Dixfield, was vaccinated with COVID-19 by nurse Penny Mishaw at a drive-through clinic in the Medcare Ambulance in Mexico on Friday afternoon. Andrey Khan / Sun Journal Buy this photo

Main health officials reported 17 additional deaths and 133 new cases from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

However, no 17 new deaths have occurred within the last 24 hours. The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regularly checks death certificates to see if cases of COVID-19 contributed to deaths that were not previously recorded by health agencies.

Of the deaths reported on Tuesday, 16 occurred between January 25 and March 1, and one occurred in November 2020. Twelve of the dead are over 80, three in their 60s, one in their 50s, and the other in their 70s.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been 46,059 confirmed or estimated cases of COVID-19 in Maine, killing 723 people. With 133 new cases, the number of cases per day has fallen below the recent level for the second consecutive day. 7-day daily average of the number of cases In the 160s. The number of cases dropped sharply from the peak of more than 600 per day in mid-January, but has leveled off since mid-February.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 increased slightly to 75 on Tuesday. This includes 21 for critical care and 7 for ventilator. As in the case, hospitalizations have leveled off in recent weeks after steadily declining from a peak of over 200 in mid-January.

Shah also discussed the new US CDC guidelines on Tuesday. This guideline allows a fully vaccinated person to meet with another fully vaccinated person or with a single unvaccinated but low-risk household.

“Now, as a nation, and as a nation, we are in a strange and uneven time between’no longer’and’still’,” Shah said. People who are “no longer” fully vaccinated should avoid gathering with fully vaccinated friends. People who are “no longer” fully vaccinated should avoid seeing their unvaccinated grandchildren. However, there is still an element of “yet”. People who are “still” completely vaccinated should either abandon their masks altogether, gather in large groups, or go to rave. “

By Tuesday, 274,646 people had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which represents 20.43 percent of Maine’s population. In addition, 156,174 people, or 11.62% of the state’s 1.3 million population, received the final dose of the vaccine. About 74% of residents over the age of 70 have been shot at least once.

With increasing vaccinations and flat cases, Maine plans to relax COVID-19 restrictions for the summer tourist season. Governor Janet Mills announced last week Residents of New England no longer have to quarantine or give negative test results when they arrive in Maine. Previously, the only exempt states were Vermont and New Hampshire.

Beginning May 1, travel restrictions will be lifted in all states unless Maine places restrictions on the target states based on increased cases and other indicators going in the wrong direction.

Other relaxed restrictions include allowing more people in indoor and outdoor gatherings, although spacing and masking requirements remain. Indoor gatherings will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity from March 26th and 75% capacity on May 24th. Outdoor gatherings will increase from 75% of capacity on March 26th to 100% on May 2nd.

The bar and tasting room are allowed to open on March 26th and must follow the same guidelines as the restaurant.

Please use the form below to reset your password. When you send an email for your account, you will receive an email with a reset code.

Related article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: