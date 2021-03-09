There are few severe allergic reactions associated with the mRNA COVID vaccine





Acute allergic reactions occurred in 2.10%, but anaphylaxis occurred in only 0.025% of employees at two Boston hospitals who received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Research letter Published yesterday JAMA.. Scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital emailed 64,900 employees who received either of the two mRNA coronavirus vaccines between December 16, 2020 and February 12, 2021. Managed text, phone, and survey links for smartphone apps. The mRNA vaccine “teach” human cells to make a harmless portion of the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer and provoke an immune response against the virus. The authors state that people with a life-threatening reaction to allergens such as vaccination or a history of anaphylaxis often hesitate to vaccinate and can complicate efforts to end the pandemic. I will. A total of 25,929 employees (40%) were vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine and 38,971 (60%) were vaccinated with modelna vaccine. Eighty-one percent returned at least one symptom survey and were sent daily for 3 days after vaccination. Of all vaccinated employees, 1,365 (2.10%) reported acute allergic reactions, which were defined in the study as itching, rash, hives, swelling, and / or respiratory symptoms. More Moderna vaccinated (2.20%) reported symptoms than Pfizer vaccinated (1.95%). Previous anaphylaxis episode A review of medical records confirmed anaphylaxis in 16 workers (0.025%) (9) [0.023%] Moderna vaccine and 7 [0.027%] Use Pfizer vaccine). The average age of vaccinated people diagnosed with anaphylaxis was 41 years, 94% were women, 63% had a history of allergies, and 31% had previously had anaphylaxis. The average time from vaccination to the onset of anaphylaxis was 17 minutes. One patient needed intensive care and 56% received intramuscular epinephrine (to facilitate breathing) and all recovered without experiencing shock or requiring endotracheal intubation. Three workers with a history of anaphylaxis did not seek medical care. The mechanism of anaphylaxis development in this study is unknown. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have previously reported an incidence of 2.5 to 11.1 anaphylaxis per million doses, most of which are people with a history of allergies, the authors said. “The incidence of anaphylaxis identified in this study is higher than that reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based on passive voluntary reporting,” they write. “However, the overall risk of anaphylaxis to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is very low and is roughly comparable to other common medical exposures.” Most anaphylaxis vaccinated people had a history of allergies, but researchers investigated because about 5% of adults in the United States have severe food allergies and 1% have severe drug allergies. He said the employee group must have included nearly 4,000 workers with a history of anaphylaxis. Vaccinated without any associated adverse events. “In this prospective cohort of healthcare professionals, 98% did not show symptoms of an allergic reaction after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination,” the authors write.

