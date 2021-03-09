Wait at least this long after COVID for surgery





According to a large international study, withholding surgery for at least 7 weeks after a positive coronavirus test has a lower risk of death than without delay. Of the 3,127 patients diagnosed with preoperative SARS-CoV-2, mortality was highest among patients who underwent surgery shortly after being positive, Dmitri Nepogodiev, MBChB, and colleagues at the University of Birmingham, UK. It was. Reported in anesthesia.. The 30-day postoperative mortality rate is as follows: 9.1% (104 out of 1,138) after surgery within 2 weeks of diagnosis

6.9% (32 out of 461) after surgery 3-4 weeks after positive test

5.5% (18 out of 326) after surgery 5-6 weeks after diagnosis

2.0% (24 out of 1,202 cases) after surgery for 7 weeks or more after diagnosis Compared to the adjusted 30-day mortality rate of 1.5% for surgery without SARS-CoV-2 infection, only the group with a diagnosis-to-surgery interval of 7 weeks or more had a significantly increased risk of death at 30 days. I didn’t. “Cutoffs greater than 7 weeks have not been formally tested, but adjusted mortality rates with delay intervals of 7 weeks or more were generally stable and are unlikely to offer significant benefits,” the researchers said. Are writing. However, patients with advanced COVID-19 symptoms were at increased risk of surgery even after waiting at least 7 weeks (6.0% vs. 2.4, respectively) compared to those who had resolved or asymptomatic. % And 1.3%). “Our results suggest that surgery should be delayed for at least 7 weeks after SARS-CoV-2 infection, if possible,” the group concluded. “Patients with advanced symptoms more than 7 weeks after diagnosis may benefit from further delays.” The findings are important for patients and caregivers in determining the appropriate time for surgery around COVID-19 infection, said Mike Nathanson, president of the British Anesthesiology Society, in a press release from the journal. I commented on. However, co-authors of the study, Aneel Bhangu, MBChB, and PhD, also from the University of Birmingham, emphasized the importance of individualization in the press release. “The possible benefits of delaying surgery for at least 7 weeks after SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis must be balanced with the potential risk of delay, so decisions regarding delaying surgery should be tailored on a patient-by-patient basis. “He said. “For some emergency surgery, such as advanced tumors, surgeons and patients may decide that the risk of delay is not justified.” “Of the millions of patients currently awaiting surgery, many are infected with COVID-19 and will want to be informed about the risks,” he said. “COVID-19 has been with us for many years and the number of previously infected patients will continue to grow.” The study included 140,231 consecutive patients who underwent elective or emergency surgery at COVIDSurg Collaborative’s 116 participating hospitals in October 2020. Among them, 3,127 (2.2%) were diagnosed with preoperative SARS-CoV-2. Sensitivity analysis showed that results were consistent across patients undergoing elective surgery, PCR-proven infections, and age, physical condition score, and surgical grade. Disclosure This study was funded by the Global Health Research Unit of the National Institutes of Health (NIHR), the British and Irish Society of Colon and Rectal Sciences, the Intestinal and Cancer Research, the Enteropathy Research Foundation, the Upper Gastrointestinal Surgeons Association, and the British Surgical Oncology Association. it was done. British Gynecologic Cancer Society, European Colorectal Society, Medtronic, NIHR Academy, Sarcoma UK, Urology Foundation, British and Irish Vascular Society, Yorkshire Cancer Research. Researchers did not reveal a relevant relationship with the industry.

