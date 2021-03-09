In pancreatic cancer, new biomarkers may predict the benefits of tumor-permeable peptides





Pancreatic tumors, hidden behind a dense layer of fibrous tissue, stubbornly resist the delivery of therapeutic molecules. However, this barrier, this fibrogenic tumor tissue, can be penetrated by iRGD, a 9-amino acid cyclic peptide. In experiments with pancreatic cancer models, especially mouse models and organoids, iRGD penetrates tumors through a molecular pathway mediated by β5 integrin, a protein produced by cancer-related fibroblasts (CAFs). I understand. This newly discovered role of β5 integrins suggests that proteins may serve as useful biomarkers, indicating which patients respond best to the combination of iRGD and chemotherapeutic agents. Can be shown. The new discoveries come from a study conducted by researchers at the University of California, San Diego Medical College and the Moores Cancer Center, in collaboration with researchers at the Sanford-Burnam-Prebyss Institute for Medical Discovery and Columbia University. “The knowledge gained from our research may be applied directly to patient care,” said Dr. Andrew Lowi, MD, Head of Surgical Oncology at the Moores Cancer Center. .. “We also believe that levels of β5 integrins in pancreatic cancer tell us which patients will benefit most from iRGD combination therapy.” Raleigh, a professor of surgery at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, is a co-author of a treatise on new research. This paper (“”Tumor penetration therapy for β5 integrin-rich pancreatic cancer”), Appeared on March 9th Nature CommunicationsReported that CAF induces β5 integrin expression in tumor cells in a TGF-β-dependent manner, making it an efficient drug delivery target for the tumor-penetrating peptide iRGD. “When β5 integrins are knocked out in tumor cells, iRGD’s ability to deliver bound and co-injected payloads is significantly reduced,” the article author writes. “Notably, knockout of β5 integrins in tumor cells has been shown to contribute to the progression of PDAC by reducing disease burden and prolonging mouse survival.” PCAD, or pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, is a subtype of pancreatic cancer that is highly drug-resistant, partly because of the hard shell-like outer layer that surrounds the tumor. Every 12 minutes, someone in the United States dies of pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed late. It spreads rapidly and has a 5-year survival rate of about 10%. Treatment may include radiation therapy, surgery, and chemotherapy, but cancer is often drug-resistant. According to a new study, a tumor-permeable peptide known as iRGD appears to increase the effectiveness of chemotherapy, reduce metastasis, and increase survival to the extent determined by levels of β5 integrins. In essence, β5 integrins give chemotherapeutic agents the opportunity to destroy tumors from the inside. “This type of tumor is made up of dense fibrous tissue that acts as a barrier for the drug to pass through,” said the lead author and assistant project scientist at the University of California, San Diego. Dr. Tatiana Hartado Demendoza explained. Medical and Moore Cancer Center. “Many drugs can reach the blood vessels of the tumor, but they cannot penetrate deep into the tissue, making the treatment less effective. This is why it is so difficult to treat this type of cancer. It is one of. “Our study found that the tumor-penetrating peptide iRGD used this fibrous network to deliver chemotherapeutic agents deep into the tumor and was more effective.” The research team investigated the microenvironment of PDAC tumors in a mouse model. They found that iRGD binds to high levels of β5 integrins after targeting tumor blood vessels. It is a protein produced by CAF, a cell that produces much of the protective fiber coating of tumors. “We can accurately reproduce human disease in a mouse model, and injection of chemotherapy into iRGD in mice containing high levels of β5 integrins significantly increases survival and spreads to other organs. Was found to decrease. The body compared to chemotherapy alone, “Lowy said. “This could be a powerful therapeutic strategy targeting advanced pancreatic cancer. “What’s exciting about this finding is that iRGD therapy didn’t cause any additional side effects, which is very important when considering treatment for a patient.” The researchers said the next step would include national human clinical trials. They estimate that the trial will begin in a year. “As iRGD clinical research progresses to the next stage, the author of the Nature Communications article said,” The stratification of patients based on the expression profile of iRGD-binding proteins as putative biomarkers, especially β5 integrins, becomes very interesting. Will be. Importance. “

