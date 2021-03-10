Weekly COVID-19 infections are reduced by 10% and deaths are reduced by 6%









In the United States, vaccinations continue to accelerate, reducing the weekly total of news coronavirus cases last week by 10%.

New infections declined for eight consecutive weeks, with an average of 60,000 new cases per day for the week ending March 7.

Meanwhile, according to a Daily Mail.com analysis of Johns Hopkins data, weekly totals fell from 456,080 last week to 407,764 this week.

Meanwhile, COVID-19-related deaths fell 6% from last week, bringing weekly totals to 12,242, the lowest since late November, with an average of less than 1,800 per day.

On Monday, the United States recorded 50,237 new infections. This is 10,000 more than the previous day, but it is also equivalent to the number that has not been seen since the beginning of October.

In addition, 719 deaths were recorded, and less than 1,000 deaths were reported for the third time since the beginning of the new year.

An average number of COVID-19 patients in US hospitals also fell 16% last week to 44,000, the lowest in more than four months, according to Reuters analysis of state, county, and federal data.

Despite positive trends, health officials have warned that countries could see a resurgence of the case as more infectious variants of the virus have been found in almost every state.

According to a Reuters analysis, 13 of the 50 states reported more new infections last week compared to the last 7 days.

This is down from 29 states that reported upward infections.

In addition, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island had the highest rates of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, urged the country to maintain most pandemic regulations until less than 10,000 new cases per day and more vaccination efforts. ..

on CBS Face the Nation On Sunday, he said he was concerned that the rapidly declining infections were beginning to flatten.

“Historically, looking back at the various surges we have experienced, plateaus at the level of 60-70,000 new cases per day when they descend and begin to plateau at very high levels It’s not an acceptable level, “he said.

“It’s really very expensive.”

Fauci said the situation in European countries is a precursor to the United States as the pattern occurs weeks earlier than the United States.

In Finland, the government declared a state of emergency on Monday due to an increase in COVID-19 infections, but in France, the number of people in the intensive care unit is at its highest level since the end of November.

According to Fauci, Europe has seen a 9% increase in the number of cases in the past week after the continent reached the plateau.









In some counties in Europe, cases peaked in late February and are now starting to increase, about 9% this week compared to last week, according to Forch.













Fauci is concerned that it is a sign of the future, as the coronavirus pandemic in Europe appears to have occurred weeks ago in the United States.





“So the message we are saying is that we want to come back cautiously and slowly about withdrawing mitigation methods,” Forch said.

“But don’t turn that switch on and off because it’s leveling off at a very high level and you risk another surge that you don’t want to happen again.”

He repeated his fears during an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Tuesday.

The decline in cases that occurred after mid-January “seems to be declining a little more slowly, which means it could level off again at unacceptably high levels,” he said.

To avoid the fourth wave, it is important that the state does not roll back restrictions too quickly, and that Americans receive one of three vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration. said.









As of Tuesday afternoon, 18.4% of the US population has been vaccinated at least once and 9.7% have been fully vaccinated.













The United States received an average of 2.2 million shots per day last week, up from 1.6 million shots last week.





As of Tuesday afternoon, 18.4% of the US population has been vaccinated at least once, and 9.7% have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The country managed an average of 2.2 million shots per day last week, up from 1.6 million shots last week.

The White House announced on Tuesday that the government will distribute about 18.5 million COVID-19 vaccines this week as new doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not ready to be shipped.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said at a news conference that the government plans to distribute the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines 15.8 million times to states, tribes and territories and 2.7 million times to pharmacies.

Last week, the government distributed all three vaccines more than 21 million times. This included more than 3.5 million doses of the newly licensed J & J vaccine.

J & J production was slower than expected, and the company was not expected to be able to provide vaccine doses this week. Vaccine shipments are scheduled to resume in late March.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 123 million vaccines were distributed and 93.7 million doses were given in the United States, according to CDC data.









