Health
Biomolecular analysis of medieval parchment “birth girdle”
Childbirth in medieval Europe was a very dangerous time and there was considerable risk to both mothers and babies.
Difficulties that occur during or after childbirth infection, uterine prolapse or other complications have caused high mortality. Female..
The English Reformation Church has many amulets and relics Pregnant woman I expect safe delivery. The most commonly cited of these items lent by the monastery to the parishioners is the maternity girdle.
Maternity girdles were made of a variety of materials (silk, paper, parchment, etc.), but many were destroyed after the reforms and today few survive.
Although records show the use of these girdles and other treatments, there is little direct evidence from the medieval women themselves about either the treatment or complications of their body during childbirth.
A team of researchers led by Dr. Sarah Fidiment of the McDonald Institute for Archeology at the University of Cambridge has identified one such medieval parchment birth girdle, the MC.632 (c. 1500) welcome collection biomolecular analysis. We announced the results.
Dr. Fidiment said: “These girdles are believed to have been used during pregnancy and childbirth (as the name implies), but there is no direct evidence that they were actually worn. Often, general protection for individuals. Includes prayers for, but this is because certain girdles also include very specific prayers to protect women during childbirth, seeing various saints related to women and childbirth. doing.
“This girdle is particularly interesting because it has visual evidence that it has been used and worn, and that it wears out some images and text, and has a lot of dirt and scratches.”
Fiddyment continues: “I don’t know how the girdle was worn, but due to the size of the object (long and narrow), it is physically worn like a chastity belt or girdle and is pregnant. There are suggestions to help support both women, both physically and mentally.
“We used Protein analysis See if you can detect what proteins are in these stains and girdles. We were able to detect a large number of human proteins consistent with cervical fluid, indicating the active use of girdles in pregnancy / childbirth.
“In addition, we have detected a number of non-human proteins, including honey, milk and plants, all described in medieval texts as treatments associated with pregnancy and childbirth, providing evidence of the active use of this particular birth girdle. It has been strengthened. “
All of these ingredients are listed in medieval medical treatises as being used to treat women during pregnancy and labor.
Fiddyment adds: “The fact that we were able to detect these particular additional non-human proteins further reinforces evidence that this girdle was actively used in late pregnancy. birth, And also provides supporting evidence that these documented therapies were actually used. “
This study is the first to report a proteomics analysis of historical parchment documents using a previously developed non-invasive sampling technique (eZooms) for parchment species identification.
Professor Matthew Collins, senior author of the McDonald’s Institute, describes the method used: This work further emphasizes the role of proteomics in new areas of bioecology. “
The study is published at Royal Society Open Science..
Sarah Fiddyment et al, guarding the waist? Direct evidence of the use of medieval parchment girdles from biomolecular analysis, Royal Society Open Science (2021). royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsos.202055
Provided by
Cambridge University
Citation: Biomolecule analysis of the medieval parchment "Birth Gardle" (March 9, 2021) from https: //phys.org/news/2021-03-biomolecule-analysis-medieval-parchment-birthing.html
This document is subject to copyright.
