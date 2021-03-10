Do you have a bird feeder or a bird bath?This is why Utah biologists want you to clean it

Salt Lake City — State wildlife biologists tell people who have bird feeders or bird baths that birds die due to an increasing number of sick and dead birds in northern Utah feeding bins. If you find a bird or a sick bird, we ask you to temporarily remove it or clean it.

Officials said Tuesday that the rise was suspected to be related to the outbreak of Salmonella associated with the death of numerous songbirds in several US states in recent months.

Salmonellosis, as it is officially called, is a bacterial disease that is transmitted by direct contact. According to the Utah Wildlife Resources Agency, it commonly spreads through infected feces.It usually affects birds such as Pine siskin, Goldfinch And Cassin’s finch However, it can affect all birds that come into contact with bird feeders on a regular basis.

Common signs of infection include feather waviness, rapid breathing, lethargy, weakness, neurological signs, and diarrhea.

Agencies have recently begun to receive phone calls about sick and dead birds in Weber and other northern Utah counties, said department spokesman Faith Heaton Jolly. That’s why we urged the department to issue an alert about the problem on Tuesday.

“We want to educate people so they know what they can do to help them reduce their spread,” she said. “This is mainly for the health and safety of the birds themselves.”

DWR biologists have asked Utahn, who saw sick and dead birds in his area, to temporarily remove and clean all bird feeders and bird baths for at least a month. I will. Department experts said removing bird feeders and bird baths would help spread birds and delay the transmission of bird disease.

Jolly said Utan, who has never seen sick or dead birds, needs to clean bird feeders and bird baths as a precautionary measure.

“We all love to see wild birds coming to the bait box, but a bait box that isn’t properly cleaned can be at higher risk than the benefits of the bird,” said a DWR biologist. Adam Brewerton said in a statement.

It is advisable to wear gloves when handling either bird feeders or bird baths. After removing the feeder or bath, it is recommended to wash it thoroughly with soap and water before disinfecting it with a 10% bleach solution.

“Soak for at least 30 minutes, then rinse well and allow to dry completely,” wrote a department official. “Clean the area under the bird feeder and remove all bird species that can attract birds to that area.”

If you find five or more sick or dead birds in your yard, Utah recommends contacting your local department office. If an illness occurs in a new area, authorities may test for the illness.

The Utah Wildlife Resources Authority has listed outbreaks reported in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington in the last few months.A California Department of Fish and Wildlife official said Last month’s Sacramento KCRA Salmonella outbreaks have also been reported in California since December, following a surge in deaths, primarily the American Goldfinch and Pine siskin, in the Bay Area and Sierra.

“Our lab records the regular occurrence of salmonellosis in pine siskin during the winter. Crysta Rogers, senior environmental scientist in the California division, told KCRA on February 8. I did.

However, biologists in the western United States are not the only ones asking residents to clean their bird feeders and bird baths. Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, North Carolina, also reported an outbreak in the Carolina area. According to WCNC in Charlotte, North Carolina..

Outbreaks of this type of salmonellosis are most often reported in winter and spread through bird feeders. According to Cornell Wildlife Health Lab.. The lab pointed out that humans and livestock can be infected with sick songbirds, which are preventable.

“Common sense hygiene can protect humans from infections. Avoiding eating and drinking and personal care while washing hands, handling animals and contaminated equipment” is written.

Contribution: Paul Nelson, KSL News Radio

