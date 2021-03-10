Health
Effect of SARS-CoV-2 mutant on IBD management
,
With the increasing number of cases due to the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 mutants, the question now is whether this information still applies.
Another variant B.1.351 emerged independently in South Africa, and the Brazilian variant P.1 was identified in January 2021. The UK and South African variants have a mutation (N501Y) in the receptor binding domain of spikes. Proteins reported to be associated with 40-70% higher transmissibility.
Some early studies suggest that B.1.1.7 mortality is higher than the original strain.
,
Various protections are provided by the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine currently approved for these urgent variants.
,
As a result, many countries impose additional blockades, travel bans, and strict quarantine rules on those who visit these areas where the subspecies are endemic.
It is important to note that despite evidence of increased transmissibility, there is still little evidence that this variant is associated with a more severe phenotype or increased mortality.
However, since the first appearance of SARS-CoV-2, advances in testing and treatment strategies for COVID-19 can confuse such observations.
Currently, it may not be possible to see if the same is true for new variants. In addition, further mutations in SARS-CoV-2 may occur in the future, leading to changes in infectivity, pathogenicity, and severity. It is not yet known how this will affect patients with IBD.
And immune response
For patients with IBD. The combination of viral mutations and immunosuppression may be sufficient to weaken the anti-vaccine response to the point that available vaccines no longer provide meaningful anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunity, at least with respect to the form of the mutant virus. There is.
The fact that immunosuppression can further reduce immunogenicity is a source of concern for IBD patients.
